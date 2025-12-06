Knights look to stay hot as road trip continues against Rangers

The Golden Knights will try to match their season-high fourth straight victory when they face the New York Rangers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

There’s never going to be a perfect game, but coach Bruce Cassidy will be pleased if the Golden Knights can play 45 to 50 minutes of good hockey.

They got that Friday night. Doing it again Sunday will put them in the best stretch of their season.

The Knights will try to match their seasonlong four-game win streak Sunday when they visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

It’s sometimes customary to see the Knights with multiple winning streaks by December, but it’s been tough sledding since starting the year 5-0-2.

They’ve gone 8-6-6 since.

“I think it’s a pretty veteran group in here that doesn’t panic,” left wing Mitch Marner said. “Just keep doing our thing, keep playing the smart way out there.”

The latest was the 3-0 victory Friday against the New Jersey Devils, anchored by a 24-save shutout from goaltender Akira Schmid.

“I thought we played the right way for the most part,” Cassidy said. “There was a lot to like — how we defended, goaltender was solid. Not a lot to complain about.”

The Rangers (15-12-3) will be playing the second leg of a home back-to-back. New York is coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Former Knights netminder Jonathan Quick is likely to get the start after star goalie Igor Shesterkin made 38 saves against Colorado.

The Knights can sweep the season series against the Rangers, who are 3-8-2 at home this season. They beat the Rangers 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 18.

“They’ve had their struggles at home. I don’t know why,” Cassidy said. “I’m more worried about our game, honestly. It’s trending well.”

Hart practices

Carter Hart was a full participant at practice with no setbacks, Cassidy said, and the goaltender could be available against the Rangers.

Hart did not dress Friday due to a lower-body injury he suffered Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. He practiced Thursday but Cassidy didn’t feel comfortable having him available.

“Let’s see how he recovers from the practice,” Cassidy said. “He handled everything thrown at him today, so it seems like he’s good but we’ll make that call tomorrow.”

The Knights recalled prospect Jesper Vikman on Friday morning to back up Schmid.

Cassidy said going back to Schmid off his shutout is an option. Hart is coming off a 27-save victory against Chicago in his first NHL start in nearly two years in a 4-3 shootout win.

Down with the sickness

The annual illness that hits the Knights’ locker room has made its return.

Center Colton Sissons was a late scratch Friday because of it, and he didn’t practice Saturday. Cassidy said afterward that another player was battling it during the game.

That appears to be defenseman Ben Hutton, who also was held out of practice. Silver Knights captain Jaycob Megna was recalled from Henderson on Tuesday with Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed) still on injured reserve.

Center, however, isn’t a position the Knights can easily plug and replace.

The Knights played left wing Reilly Smith in the middle for the first time in his Knights tenure on Friday.

At the very least, it allowed Smith to get back into the lineup. He was a healthy scratch the previous two games. Smith had one shot in 10:16 and went 2-for-3 in the faceoff circle.

“Reilly did a good job,” Cassidy said. “No one likes not playing, especially a veteran guy. Kind of get a late call and be able to fill in and do what’s required for the team is a credit to him.”

