Knights lose 2 forwards to Canadian teams in free agency

Two of the Golden Knights’ bottom-six forwards left the team at the beginning of NHL free agency Monday to sign with Canadian teams.

More of the Golden Knights’ free agents are on the move.

Right wings Michael Amadio and Anthony Mantha have signed new deals and will not return to the Knights.

Amadio is signing a three-year, $7.8 million deal with the Ottawa Senators, the team announced Monday. Mantha is heading to the Calgary Flames on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Amadio’s run with the Knights comes to an end after two-and-a-half seasons. The team claimed him off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs in October 2021.

Amadio scored 72 points in in 193 games with the Knights. He had 10 points in 16 games during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Mantha was acquired by the Knights on March 5 from the Washington Capitals for a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2026 fourth-round pick. Mantha scored 10 points in 18 games after the move.

The 29-year-old didn’t find his footing with the Knights in the playoffs. He didn’t score a point in the first three games of the team’s first-round series with the Dallas Stars. He was a healthy scratch the rest of the way.

