Knights lose 2 forwards to Canadian teams in free agency

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) eyes the puck during an NHL game between the Gold ...
Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) eyes the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck during the third period of ...
Knights’ All-Star center signs as free agent with Seattle
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for position against Philadelphia Flyers ...
Knights see another Original Misfit depart in free agency
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates for the puck while Kraken left wing Andre B ...
Knights ‘warrior’ defenseman heads to Blackhawks in free agency
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault speaks during team's exit interviews at City N ...
Marchessault, Knights split: ‘I don’t think they tried their best to keep me’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 9:13 am
 

More of the Golden Knights’ free agents are on the move.

Right wings Michael Amadio and Anthony Mantha have signed new deals and will not return to the Knights.

Amadio is signing a three-year, $7.8 million deal with the Ottawa Senators, the team announced Monday. Mantha is heading to the Calgary Flames on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic and Daily Faceoff were the first to report Mantha’s new contract.

Amadio’s run with the Knights comes to an end after two-and-a-half seasons. The team claimed him off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs in October 2021.

Amadio scored 72 points in in 193 games with the Knights. He had 10 points in 16 games during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Mantha was acquired by the Knights on March 5 from the Washington Capitals for a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2026 fourth-round pick. Mantha scored 10 points in 18 games after the move.

The 29-year-old didn’t find his footing with the Knights in the playoffs. He didn’t score a point in the first three games of the team’s first-round series with the Dallas Stars. He was a healthy scratch the rest of the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

