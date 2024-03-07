Knights lose again, spoil debut of 2 newcomers

The Golden Knights dropped their fourth consecutive game, as the Canucks rolled to victory Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in the debut of two newcomers.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) guards the net and Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) skates for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39), defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) sit in the penalty box during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Canucks celebrate after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) attempts a goal while Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen (47) works against him during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) brings the puck up the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) battles at the net with Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) and goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) saves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) watches the puck after a save while center William Karlsson (71) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) pivot to the action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) prepares to check a Canuck into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canucks center Teddy Blueger (53), a former Golden Knight, smiles after his team attempted a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after right wing Michael Amadio (22) scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate after a score during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) scores a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) and center Elias Lindholm (23) celebrate their goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) skates for the bench after scoring on the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Quinn Hughes and Phillip Di Giuseppe scored goals 55 seconds apart in the first period, and the Vancouver Canucks held on for a 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Knights (33-23-7), who are 2-8-1 in their last 11 games.

Michael Amadio scored for the Knights in the second to cut the deficit in half, but Conor Garland extended the lead for the Canucks (41-17-7) late in the period.

The loss spoiled the Knights debuts of forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Noah Hanifin, who were acquired in trades over the last two days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

