Knights lose again, spoil debut of 2 newcomers
The Golden Knights dropped their fourth consecutive game, as the Canucks rolled to victory Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in the debut of two newcomers.
Quinn Hughes and Phillip Di Giuseppe scored goals 55 seconds apart in the first period, and the Vancouver Canucks held on for a 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Knights (33-23-7), who are 2-8-1 in their last 11 games.
Michael Amadio scored for the Knights in the second to cut the deficit in half, but Conor Garland extended the lead for the Canucks (41-17-7) late in the period.
The loss spoiled the Knights debuts of forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Noah Hanifin, who were acquired in trades over the last two days.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.