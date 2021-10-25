72°F
Knights lose another forward to injury before facing Islanders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2021 - 7:02 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2021 - 7:06 pm
Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick (41) skate for the pu ...
Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick (41) skate for the puck during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Sharks defenseman Santeri Hatakka (61) and defenseman Gannon Laroque (29) follow behind. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick (41) skates with the puck during the first on-ice day of training ...
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick (41) skates with the puck during the first on-ice day of training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Center Nolan Patrick was scratched from the Golden Knights game against the New York Islanders on Sunday with an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Patrick scored his first goal of the season in Friday’s loss to Edmonton but missed practice Saturday and did not participate in Sunday’s morning skate.

He is the latest injury on a growing list that includes forwards Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty in addition to defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

