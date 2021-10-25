Knights lose another forward to injury before facing Islanders
Center Nolan Patrick was scratched from the Golden Knights game against the New York Islanders on Sunday with an upper-body injury, the team announced.
Patrick scored his first goal of the season in Friday’s loss to Edmonton but missed practice Saturday and did not participate in Sunday’s morning skate.
He is the latest injury on a growing list that includes forwards Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty in addition to defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud.
