Knights lose Original Misfit to Predators in free agency

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault speaks during team's exit interviews at City National Arena, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 9:04 am
 

The Golden Knights and Jonathan Marchessault are splitting up.

Marchessault, the Knights’ all-time leader in goals and games played, is expected to sign with the Nashville Predators on the first day of NHL free agency Monday, according to multiple reports.

TSN was the first to report that Marchessault was expected to sign a five-year, $27.5 million deal with Nashville. Sportsnet later reported the same.

The 33-year-old scored a career-high 42 goals last season. But the Knights and the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP never agreed to an extension to keep the Original Misfit in Las Vegas.

“Obviously, I think everyone knows how big a part of this team he is. What he means to the team, the city, the fanbase,” said defenseman Brayden McNabb, another Original Misfit, on May 7. “He’s done everything. He’s been consistent.”

Replacing Marchessault will be difficult on and off the ice.

Few players will be able to recreate his production. Marchessault scored 417 points in 514 games during his seven seasons with the Knights. He added 75 points in 95 playoff games.

His absence will also loom large in the locker room.

Marchessault has been a boisterous locker-room leader since being selected in the 2017 expansion draft. He constantly chirps his teammates and brings energy to each practice he skates in.

The Knights will have to learn to live without him moving forward.

“Everybody in this organization loves having Marchy around. The guy, more of the person than the player,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said May 7. “I talk about coming to work and having fun every day. I think Marchy leads the way in that department.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

