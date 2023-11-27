Knights lose to Flames in final seconds of overtime
The Golden Knights stayed in an offensive slump and lost to the Flames in overtime Monday in Calgary, Alberta.
MacKenzie Weegar scored with just 4.8 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday night.
The Knights killed off a power play that spanned the final minute of regulation and first minute of overtime, but couldn’t make it to the final horn of the extra session when Weegar streaked down the right side and fired a shot past Adin Hill.
A.J. Greer had tied the game for Calgary early in the third period off a deflection that ended up on his stick as he skated toward the net after William Karlsson put the Knights ahead with a power-play goal in the first period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.
Up next
Who: Golden Knights at Oilers
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TV: KMCC-34, KnightTime+
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Line: Oilers -125; total 6½