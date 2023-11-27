46°F
Golden Knights

Knights lose to Flames in final seconds of overtime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2023 - 1:40 pm
 
Updated November 27, 2023 - 9:19 pm
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, right, slams into Calgary Flames goalie Daniel Vl ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, right, slams into Calgary Flames goalie Daniel Vladar (80) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, top left, checks Calgary Flames forward Nazem K ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, top left, checks Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri, right, as goalie Adin Hill (33) looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, right, checks Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer, ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, right, checks Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer, left, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) checks Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) d ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) checks Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, center, is checked by Calgary Flames forward A.J. ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, center, is checked by Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer, left, and defenseman Nikita Zadorov during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, left, pushes away Calgary Flames forward Dillon D ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, left, pushes away Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube, right, during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, front left, checks Calgary Flames forward Jonat ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, front left, checks Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau, back left, as Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill follows the play during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton, right, is checked by Calgary Flames forward A.J. Gr ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton, right, is checked by Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer, left, during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone, center, is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKen ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone, center, is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, left, and forward Mikael Backlund, right, during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton, left, takes out Calgary Flames forward Blake Colema ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton, left, takes out Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) in front of Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

MacKenzie Weegar scored with just 4.8 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday night.

The Knights killed off a power play that spanned the final minute of regulation and first minute of overtime, but couldn’t make it to the final horn of the extra session when Weegar streaked down the right side and fired a shot past Adin Hill.

A.J. Greer had tied the game for Calgary early in the third period off a deflection that ended up on his stick as he skated toward the net after William Karlsson put the Knights ahead with a power-play goal in the first period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

