Golden Knights

Knights’ losing skid continues against Red Wings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2023 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2023 - 9:38 pm
Detroit Red Wings defensemen Filip Hronek (17) and Ben Chiarot (8) take Golden Knights center W ...
Detroit Red Wings defensemen Filip Hronek (17) and Ben Chiarot (8) take Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) to the glass during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wing ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, center, looks on at the end of the first period of an ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, center, looks on at the end of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wing ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right, celebrates a goal by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right, celebrates a goal by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) skates onto the ice before an NHL hockey game agai ...
Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) skates onto the ice before an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Golden Knights Drumbots perform before an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at ...
The Golden Knights Drumbots perform before an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates his goal with center Dylan Larkin (71 ...
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates his goal with center Dylan Larkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hocke ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) and Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) bat ...
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) and Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) scores a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Adi ...
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) scores a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Detroit Red Wings celebrate after scoring against the Golden Knights during the second peri ...
The Detroit Red Wings celebrate after scoring against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skates with the puck during the second perio ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) and Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) f ...
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) and Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) fight for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) celebrates after a goal by Detroit Red Wings left wi ...
Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) celebrates after a goal by Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik, not pictured, as Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net as defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and D ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net as defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) chase after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) gives up a goal to the Detroit Red Wings during the se ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) gives up a goal to the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) stops a shot by Golden Knights center Byron Froes ...
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) stops a shot by Golden Knights center Byron Froese (51) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Detroit Red Wings celebrate after a goal against the Golden Knights during the second perio ...
The Detroit Red Wings celebrate after a goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Detroit Red Wings left wing David P ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) as Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) looks to clear the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights center Byron Froese (51) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) fight ...
Golden Knights center Byron Froese (51) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Right wing Lucas Raymond, left wing Dominik Kubalik and center Joe Veleno scored, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

The Knights lost their third straight game, their longest losing streak of the season. They fell to 13-13 on home ice. They got goals from defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and center William Karlsson.

Goaltender Ville Husso earned his first win against the Knights in six tries. Goaltender Adin Hill took the loss, his first in three starts.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

