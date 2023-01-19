Knights’ losing skid continues against Red Wings
The Golden Knights lost their third straight game Thursday at T-Mobile Arena against the Detroit Red Wings. It’s their longest losing streak of the season.
Right wing Lucas Raymond, left wing Dominik Kubalik and center Joe Veleno scored, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.
The Knights lost their third straight game, their longest losing streak of the season. They fell to 13-13 on home ice. They got goals from defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and center William Karlsson.
Goaltender Ville Husso earned his first win against the Knights in six tries. Goaltender Adin Hill took the loss, his first in three starts.
