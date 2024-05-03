85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights make decision on starting goalie for crucial Game 6 vs. Stars

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15 ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15) as Miro Heiskanen (4) looks on in the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill stands by the net before the first period in Game 5 o ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill stands by the net before the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
More Stories
Knights need win with backs against the wall: ‘You rely on experience’
Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin, left, is escorted off the ice by a staff member and Nils Lundkvist, ...
Graney: Sloppy, undisciplined Knights on verge of elimination
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15 ...
Start time of Knights-Stars Game 6 announced
The Animal Foundation named 10 puppies at the shelter after Golden Knights players that will al ...
Animal shelter names puppies after Golden Knights players, dubbed ‘Playoff Pups’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 12:18 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2024 - 12:24 pm

The Golden Knights are turning to goaltender Adin Hill with their season on the line.

Hill will get the start in goal for the Knights in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Dallas leads the series 3-2 after winning three straight games.

Hill made his postseason debut in Game 5 in Dallas and finished with 22 saves in a 3-2 loss Wednesday. He allowed two power-play goals and a two-on-one goal off a turnover from center Jack Eichel.

It will be Hill’s second straight start after goaltender Logan Thompson started the first four games of the series.

Thompson led the Knights to wins in Games 1 and 2, then had a 43-save performance in Game 3 that the Knights lost 3-2 in overtime. He made 28 saves in Game 4, but the offense again was held to two goals in a 4-2 loss.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
1
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
2
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
3
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
4
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
5
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Bettors love underdog in Canelo-Munguia ‘full-out Mexican war’
recommend 2
Tropicana wants to keep gaming license active during A’s ballpark development
recommend 3
3 friends drove from California to Mexico for surfing trip. Then they disappeared
recommend 4
Raiders mailbag: Fans want to know about salary cap, tight ends, QBs
recommend 5
Wrexham taking another Las Vegas Strip victory lap
recommend 6
$114K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas