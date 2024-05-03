Knights make decision on starting goalie for crucial Game 6 vs. Stars

The Golden Knights will try to stave off elimination when they play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup playoff series Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill stands by the net before the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15) as Miro Heiskanen (4) looks on in the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Golden Knights are turning to goaltender Adin Hill with their season on the line.

Hill will get the start in goal for the Knights in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Dallas leads the series 3-2 after winning three straight games.

Hill made his postseason debut in Game 5 in Dallas and finished with 22 saves in a 3-2 loss Wednesday. He allowed two power-play goals and a two-on-one goal off a turnover from center Jack Eichel.

It will be Hill’s second straight start after goaltender Logan Thompson started the first four games of the series.

Thompson led the Knights to wins in Games 1 and 2, then had a 43-save performance in Game 3 that the Knights lost 3-2 in overtime. He made 28 saves in Game 4, but the offense again was held to two goals in a 4-2 loss.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.