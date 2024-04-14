Knights make furious comeback to defeat Avalanche in OT
The Golden Knights got a goal from one of their newest forwards to defeat the Colorado Avalanche in overtime Sunday.
Tomas Hertl scored 1:23 into overtime and the Golden Knights rallied from three goals down to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
The Knights scored three goals in the third period. Two came from center William Karlsson, including the game-tying goal with 3:37 to go in regulation.
Hertl completed the comeback with a deflection on center Jack Eichel’s shot from the point.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Knights (44-28-8). Goaltender Adin Hill made 21 saves.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
