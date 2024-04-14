69°F
Golden Knights

Knights make furious comeback to defeat Avalanche in OT

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights an ...
Golden Knights players celebrate a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a goal along with Golden Knights fans du ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a goal along with Golden Knights fans during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates off the ice after the Golden Knights win in ove ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates off the ice after the Golden Knights win in overtime during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) races the puck down the ice during an NHL hockey ga ...
Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) races the puck down the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) races toward the puck during an NHL hockey game ...
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) races toward the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knight ...
Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A fight breaks out between Colorado Avalanche and Golden Knights players down the ice during an ...
A fight breaks out between Colorado Avalanche and Golden Knights players down the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) falls onto the ice during an NHL hockey ga ...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) falls onto the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) races the puck away from a group of Golden Kn ...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) races the puck away from a group of Golden Knights players during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Fans cheer for a Golden knights goal that ended up being called back by the referees during an ...
Fans cheer for a Golden knights goal that ended up being called back by the referees during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Fans cheer for a Golden knights goal that ended up being called back by the referees during an ...
Fans cheer for a Golden knights goal that ended up being called back by the referees during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) speaks to a referee during an NHL hockey game betw ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) speaks to a referee during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) closes in on the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman S ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) closes in on the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sean Walker (26) swoops it away during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Colorado Avalanche fans celebrate a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights a ...
Colorado Avalanche fans celebrate a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) looks up during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Kn ...
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) looks up during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) races to the puck during an NHL hockey game between the ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) races to the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) speeds across the ice during an NHL hockey game between ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) speeds across the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights fans celebrate an overtime win during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knig ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate an overtime win during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights fans celebrate an overtime win during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knig ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate an overtime win during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skate a ...
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skate after the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) loses his balance as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sean ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) loses his balance as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sean Walker (26) skates after the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates away after a Colorado Avalanche opponent loses th ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates away after a Colorado Avalanche opponent loses their balance during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden knights fans celebrate their second goal of the day during an NHL hockey game between th ...
Golden knights fans celebrate their second goal of the day during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) gets into a battle for the puck along with Golden Knight ...
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) gets into a battle for the puck along with Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2024 - 3:33 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2024 - 4:03 pm

Tomas Hertl scored 1:23 into overtime and the Golden Knights rallied from three goals down to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

The Knights scored three goals in the third period. Two came from center William Karlsson, including the game-tying goal with 3:37 to go in regulation.

Hertl completed the comeback with a deflection on center Jack Eichel’s shot from the point.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Knights (44-28-8). Goaltender Adin Hill made 21 saves.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights duri ...
Golden Knights may face a new team next season
By Stephen Whyno The Associated Press

Word has emerged that the NHL has been working on contingency plans in case the Arizona Coyotes move this summer.

Knights’ blockbuster addition skates with team for 1st time
‘We’re not playing well enough’: Knights test Cassidy’s patience
Knights shake up defense, leading to questions for stretch run
Knights recall goaltender before beginning important road trip
New Knight proving to be valuable addition: ‘He’s been awesome’
3 takeaways: Knights stay hot, bury Canucks — PHOTOS