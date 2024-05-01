79°F
Golden Knights

Knights make goalie switch before Game 5 against Stars

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) d ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 9:22 am
 

DALLAS — The Golden Knights are making a goalie change for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Adin Hill will start at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Goaltender Logan Thompson started the first four games of the series. He allowed four goals total in the Knights’ victories in Games 1 and 2. Thompson gave up six goals combined in Games 3 and 4 as the Stars evened the series 2-2.

Hill was the Knights’ primary starter for most of their Stanley Cup championship run last postseason. He battled injuries this year and was 5-9 his last 15 appearances in the regular season.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

