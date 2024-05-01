Knights make goalie switch before Game 5 against Stars

The Golden Knights, after losing two straight games to the Dallas Stars, are making a goalie switch for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill

DALLAS — The Golden Knights are making a goalie change for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Adin Hill will start at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Goaltender Logan Thompson started the first four games of the series. He allowed four goals total in the Knights’ victories in Games 1 and 2. Thompson gave up six goals combined in Games 3 and 4 as the Stars evened the series 2-2.

Hill was the Knights’ primary starter for most of their Stanley Cup championship run last postseason. He battled injuries this year and was 5-9 his last 15 appearances in the regular season.

