Knights make late-night trade, send defenseman to Predators

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) heads back down the ice during an NHL hockey game ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) heads back down the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2025 - 9:21 pm
 

The Golden Knights are moving on from Nic Hague.

The Knights traded the 6-foot-6 defenseman to the Nashville Predators on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Additional details were not immediately available.

Hague, 26, was selected by the Knights in the second round of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 83 points in 364 games with the organization and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2023. He is a pending restricted free agent and needs a new contract.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

