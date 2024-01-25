Knights make special stop with Stanley Cup on road trip

The Golden Knights used an off day during their road trip to make a special visit with the Stanley Cup to a place that means a lot to owner Bill Foley.

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Golden Knights won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops a shot during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Golden Knights won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Golden Knights won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

There is an iconic site on the United States Military Academy campus where pieces of captured artillery from the battlefield are displayed.

Trophy Point got a different sort of visitor Wednesday. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley broke up his team’s road trip to bring the Stanley Cup to his alma mater in West Point, New York.

Players and coaches came along after completing a back-to-back with a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

We spent the day on the grounds of West Point with Bill Foley and the @StanleyCup! 🤩 Thank you for having us today, @WestPoint_USMA! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SRVraOTkvY — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 24, 2024

“When it means a lot for your owner and you have such a great owner, it goes through the whole organization,” right wing Jonathan Marchessault said Tuesday. “We want to be there for him and I think it will be fun to be a part of it for sure.”

The Stanley Cup got quite the tour on its visit.

Foley posed in front of the famed Battle Monument with the Cup and the Commander in Chief’s Trophy, which is awarded each year to the winner of the football series between Army, Navy and Air Force.

Air Force swept its two games this season to take the trophy for the 10th time.

The Cup also made its way on the ice at the hockey rink and stopped at several other athletic facilities around campus. It was raised in front of the cadets during meal time at the mess hall as well.

The trip came at a good time for the Knights (28-14-6) after two straight days of games. It gave the players a break before a planned Thursday practice and a Friday game at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers (29-15-3).

The team arrived by bus late Wednesday morning after making the 50-mile journey from New York City. Players toured the campus and spoke with cadets and athletes throughout the day.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday night he was eager to make the trip.

“I think it’s awesome,” Cassidy said. “Bill is real excited about it. I’ve never been there, so I’m looking forward to it. I’m kind of a history guy myself so I think it will be a great experience.”

The Knights will get back to the rigors of the road Thursday, as their practice will set the stage for another back-to-back. They’ll play the Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday after playing the Rangers on Friday.

Then, the Knights will be off for the All-Star break.

It at least helps that the team has its top two goaltenders back while playing on consecutive nights. Goaltender Adin Hill returned from a lower-body injury to make 41 saves against the Islanders.

He and partner Logan Thompson can split the remaining games before the Knights’ time off.

Hill’s shot-stopping also isn’t the only reason his teammates are happy he’s back. He was tasked with choosing the restaurants for team dinners in New York City.

He did pretty well.

The team went to celebrity hotspot Catch NYC earlier in the week and plan to visit trendy Quality Italian on Thursday, which is home to both a wide array of steaks and the Instagram-famous chicken parm pizza.

“I like to pick the spots,” Hill said. “It’s nice to get a good meal.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.