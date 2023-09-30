Knights make training camp cuts; top prospect sticking for now

The Golden Knights cut their training camp roster to 26 players Saturday, but some of the team’s young roster hopefuls are still around.

Golden Knights goalie Jiri Patera (30) deflects a shot attempt by forward Alex Swetlikoff (42) during their first training camp practice of the season at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights made their second round of training camp cuts Saturday, reducing their roster to 26 with three preseason games to go.

The Knights need to get to 23 players by their season opener Oct. 10 against the Seattle Kraken.

Of note, 2020-first-round pick Brendan Brisson remains with the NHL group after scoring in back-to-back preseason games. Roster hopefuls like left wing Maxime Comtois and defensemen Kaedan Korczak and Brayden Pachal are also staying with the Knights, for now.

The players the team sent to Silver Knights camp were forwards Tyler Benson, Jakub Brabenec, Adam Cracknell, Jakub Demek and Mason Morelli; defensemen Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, Daniil Chayka, Lukas Cormier and Christoffer Sedoff; and goaltenders Jiri Patera and Jesper Vikman.

The Golden Knights also put forwards Byron Froese, Mason Geertsen, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal and Jonas Rondbjerg, plus defenseman Dysin Mayo, on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to Henderson.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.