69°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights making changes at left wing heading into Game 4 vs. Wild

Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) attempts to score against Minnesota Wild goalten ...
Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) attempts to score against Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) with defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) assisting during the first period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, left, stands on the ice after a stop by Minnesota W ...
Graney: Golden Knights need more from top line to overcome Wild
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (1 ...
Knights in rare territory in playoffs under Bruce Cassidy
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) gives up a goal to Minnesota Wild left wing Kiri ...
Graney: Pressure shifts to Knights goaltender after Game 3 benching
3 takeaways: Knights stumble in Game 3, trail Wild in series
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2025 - 1:08 pm
 

ST. PAUL, Minn — The Golden Knights are making changes to their forward lines ahead of a pivotal Game 4 against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Left wing Tanner Pearson will make his Knights playoff debut on the fourth line, with Brett Howden moving to the third line with center William Karlsson and right wing Reilly Smith.

Left wing Victor Olofsson, who played the first three games, is coming out of the lineup.

Pearson, 32, had 27 points in 78 games during the regular season. He won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said pregame that the Knights were planning to use the same lineup in Game 3, which the Knights lost 5-2 on Thursday.

The Knights might be looking for more physicality and a more direct checking game by making these changes.

Minnesota leads the best-of-seven first-round series 2-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES