Knights making changes at left wing heading into Game 4 vs. Wild

Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) attempts to score against Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) with defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) assisting during the first period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ST. PAUL, Minn — The Golden Knights are making changes to their forward lines ahead of a pivotal Game 4 against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Left wing Tanner Pearson will make his Knights playoff debut on the fourth line, with Brett Howden moving to the third line with center William Karlsson and right wing Reilly Smith.

Left wing Victor Olofsson, who played the first three games, is coming out of the lineup.

Pearson, 32, had 27 points in 78 games during the regular season. He won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said pregame that the Knights were planning to use the same lineup in Game 3, which the Knights lost 5-2 on Thursday.

The Knights might be looking for more physicality and a more direct checking game by making these changes.

Minnesota leads the best-of-seven first-round series 2-1.

