Knights may need to find new local TV partner soon
The Golden Knights could be affected by a Sports Business Journal report that says Warner Bros. Discovery wants to get out of the regional sports business.
The Golden Knights may have to find a new local TV partner.
Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns AT&T SportsNet, has told teams it wants to get out of the regional sports business, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal. The Knights have broadcast the majority of their regular-season games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain since their inaugural season.
BREAKING: Warner Bros Discovery tells teams it wants out of the regional sports network business.
SBJ's story: https://t.co/K0tDFz6zoE
— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 24, 2023
Other NHL teams that would be affected are the Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken.
The Knights declined to comment.
