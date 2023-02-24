50°F
Golden Knights

Knights may need to find new local TV partner soon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 2:55 pm
 
The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by center Paul Cotter (43) during the first period of ...
The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by center Paul Cotter (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights may have to find a new local TV partner.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns AT&T SportsNet, has told teams it wants to get out of the regional sports business, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal. The Knights have broadcast the majority of their regular-season games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain since their inaugural season.

Other NHL teams that would be affected are the Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken.

The Knights declined to comment.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

