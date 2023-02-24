Knights may need to find new local TV partner soon

The Golden Knights could be affected by a Sports Business Journal report that says Warner Bros. Discovery wants to get out of the regional sports business.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by center Paul Cotter (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights may have to find a new local TV partner.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns AT&T SportsNet, has told teams it wants to get out of the regional sports business, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal. The Knights have broadcast the majority of their regular-season games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain since their inaugural season.

BREAKING: Warner Bros Discovery tells teams it wants out of the regional sports network business. SBJ's story: https://t.co/K0tDFz6zoE — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 24, 2023

Other NHL teams that would be affected are the Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken.

The Knights declined to comment.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.