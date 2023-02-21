56°F
Golden Knights

Knights move Mark Stone to long-term IR after calling up goalie

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 9:08 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against t ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Golden Knights called up goaltender Michael Hutchinson from Henderson on Monday after goalie Adin Hill didn’t practice.

The Knights placed captain Mark Stone on long-term injured reserve to free up cap space for the move. Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery Jan. 31. He has already missed more than the 10-game and 24-day minimum required when a player is placed on long-term injured reserve.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Hill had “a little bump” from Saturday’s 5-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was Hill’s fourth start in five games and fifth straight appearance since the All-Star break.

Cassidy said the Knights were looking at starting goaltender Laurent Brossoit on Tuesday against Chicago, so “that might work out for everyone involved.” Brossoit, called up Feb. 11, hasn’t appeared in an NHL game since March 15 after undergoing offseason hip surgery.

Hutchinson, 32, signed a one-year deal with the Knights during the summer. He is 55-55-15 with a .905 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average in his career.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

