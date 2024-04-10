Knights mowed down by Oilers; playoff spot on hold

The Golden Knights couldn’t keep up with the host Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and were unable to clinch a postseason berth.

Knights’ new forward says ‘I know I will be better’ after debut

Golden Knights may face a new team next season

Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) and Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm (14) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha (39) and Edmonton Oilers' Adam Henrique (19) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) and Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) skates past as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) and Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday April 10, 2024.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights failed to clinch a playoff spot after losing 5-1 to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar scored, and goaltender Adin Hill made 21 saves in his return to the lineup. Hill hadn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury March 23.

The Knights (42-28-8) ended the road portion of their season with their third consecutive loss and were outscored 16-8 in this stretch.

The Knights’ lead on the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference is now three points over the St. Louis Blues with four games to play. St. Louis won 5-2 at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.