Golden Knights

Knights mowed down by Oilers; playoff spot on hold

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2024 - 11:37 am
 
Updated April 10, 2024 - 8:07 pm

The Golden Knights failed to clinch a playoff spot after losing 5-1 to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar scored, and goaltender Adin Hill made 21 saves in his return to the lineup. Hill hadn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury March 23.

The Knights (42-28-8) ended the road portion of their season with their third consecutive loss and were outscored 16-8 in this stretch.

The Knights’ lead on the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference is now three points over the St. Louis Blues with four games to play. St. Louis won 5-2 at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

