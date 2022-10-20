Knights must fix mistakes fast as tough homestand starts

The Golden Knights didn’t pass their first major test of the season against the Calgary Flames. They have more difficult exams on the horizon.

Bruce Cassidy was down the tunnel as soon as goaltender Jacob Markstrom saved defenseman Shea Theodore’s last-second slap shot from 90 feet out.

The Golden Knights coach lost for the first time with his new team Tuesday at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome. The 3-1 start came one win shy of matching the best in franchise history and knocked the Knights from the ranks of the NHL’s five remaining unbeaten teams.

It’s all about the group’s response now. The Knights have little time to lick their wounds before beginning a three-game homestand Thursday that includes two of the NHL’s four best teams recordwise last season in Toronto and Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

The club learned the dangers of falling behind after starting 1-4 last year. The Knights need to fix their mistakes against Calgary quickly before welcoming high-powered teams to town.

“We’ll definitely respond,” goaltender Logan Thompson said. “We know what we’ve got to do, and we’ll be better.”

The Knights’ first four games featured more good than bad.

Thompson and Adin Hill have been excellent in net. The team is getting more chances than opponents at five-on-five. Almost every player is contributing, with 16 skaters having at least one point.

It’s far better than last season’s start that forced the Knights to chase points early in a year they missed the playoffs. They’re in a strong position, especially with other Pacific Division hopefuls like Edmonton (1-2) and Vancouver (0-3-1) stumbling out of the gates.

There are still some causes for concern. The Flames, last year’s division champion, dominated Tuesday despite only winning 3-2. They had a 10-3 edge in high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five and drew six power plays.

It was the Knights’ first major test of the season. They didn’t look ready.

“We didn’t handle the puck well,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “Turned it over a lot. Fed into them. Didn’t play behind them. When we do that, they’ve got good players, and they’ll create chances and get opportunities.”

The Knights didn’t practice Wednesday, so it remains to be seen whether the loss will prompt Cassidy to make any changes.

The team has used the same lineup three games in a row. It’s a luxury the Knights rarely had during last year’s injury-plagued campaign. Left wing William Carrier (mid-body injury) and defenseman Nic Hauge, who signed an extension the day before the season started, missed the opener. Every other player who has sat out has been an expected absence or a healthy scratch.

That’s given the new forward lines Cassidy has assembled time to work together. Some look strong, and some have room to improve.

Carrier has reunited with center Nicolas Roy and right wing Keegan Kolesar to form an excellent fourth line. It has probably been the Knights’ best and most consistent group, often pinning opponents back in their own zone.

The first line of left wing Reilly Smith, center Jack Eichel and right wing Phil Kessel is the other one with an edge in scoring chances at five-on-five, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

The middle six has had mixed results. Calgary controlled the puck against the Knights’ second and third lines. The Flames were still outscored 1-0 by the two groups thanks to left wing Brett Howden’s first goal of the season.

Some growing pains are expected as new linemates get used to new systems. Carrier, Roy and Kolesar are the only trio that has played significant minutes together before.

The Knights have no time to waste, however. Their next three opponents — Winnipeg, Colorado and Toronto — know how to punish mistakes.

The Knights’ first key exam against Calgary didn’t go well. Their next ones are on the horizon.

“I think there’s a lot of things we’ll need to do better if we expect to beat teams like Calgary,” Cassidy said. “But we have time. And we’ll work on it.”

