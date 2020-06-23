104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Knights’ Nate Schmidt, Alec Martinez set for July 4th parade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2020 - 11:59 am
 

Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part in the virtual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

The parade will feature celebrity messages, musical performances from local groups, videos and photos from local families, and a segment honoring first responders, health care workers and teachers, according to Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, executive director of The Summerlin Council.

Martinez’s dog, Hank, also will take part in the parade.

“The streamed Patriotic Parade provides an opportunity for our community to connect and celebrate the 244th birthday of our country in an innovative, fun and safe way,” Barnson-DeNardin said in a statement. “Those who tune in will see some of their all-time favorites from years past along with brand new content created in today’s unique environment. As we worked to assemble this virtual parade, we were moved again and again by the kindness and understanding of our wonderful community as individuals, businesses, and groups stepped up to help make this year’s parade as special and memorable as the 25 that came before it.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
2
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
3
2 hospitalized in shooting at dollar store in northwest Las Vegas
2 hospitalized in shooting at dollar store in northwest Las Vegas
4
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
5
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST