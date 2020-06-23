Knights’ Nate Schmidt, Alec Martinez set for July 4th parade

Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part in the virtual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4.

Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom (52) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights player Alec Martinez during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

The parade will feature celebrity messages, musical performances from local groups, videos and photos from local families, and a segment honoring first responders, health care workers and teachers, according to Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, executive director of The Summerlin Council.

Martinez’s dog, Hank, also will take part in the parade.

“The streamed Patriotic Parade provides an opportunity for our community to connect and celebrate the 244th birthday of our country in an innovative, fun and safe way,” Barnson-DeNardin said in a statement. “Those who tune in will see some of their all-time favorites from years past along with brand new content created in today’s unique environment. As we worked to assemble this virtual parade, we were moved again and again by the kindness and understanding of our wonderful community as individuals, businesses, and groups stepped up to help make this year’s parade as special and memorable as the 25 that came before it.”

