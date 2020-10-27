Knights’ new Lifeguard Arena nearly complete in Henderson

The building features two NHL-size sheets of ice, one dubbed the Vegas Golden Knights rink and the other the Silver Knights rink, as that’s where the AHL franchise will practice.

Take a look inside the future practice home of the Henderson Silver Knights in Lifeguard Arena. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations, points out features of ice rink number one at the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations, points out features of the drop off/pick up zone at the Golden Knights’ Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A skater crosses center ice of rink number two at the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations, directs junior players to their locker rooms at the Golden Knights’ Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Signage promoting COVID-19 safety protocols at the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Henderson residents are given a tour of the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations, discusses features of the locker room area at the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations, looks out onto the ice at the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations, points out features of the lobby at the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The skating equipment room at the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations, points out features of meeting spaces at the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations, points out features of the plaza project next door to the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The plaza construction project can be seen from the windows of the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As a group of junior Golden Knights players made their way into Lifeguard Arena in Henderson Monday afternoon, the excitement on their faces was evident.

The way those 12-year-old kids felt is the way all parties involved feel about the soon-to-be completed 120,000-square-foot hockey facility, built in partnership with Henderson, which contributed $15.15 million of the nearly $26 million project.

“Henderson, specifically, man they’re a proud bunch,” said Darren Eliot, vice president of hockey programming and facility operations for the Knights. “They are proud of their city and they’re really, really excited about this project… I think it’s going to be a hit.”

The building features two NHL-size sheets of ice, one dubbed the Vegas Golden Knights rink and featuring the Knights’ logo, and the other the Silver Knights rink, as that’s where the organization’s recently purchased American Hockey League franchise will soon practice. Both rinks will be open to the public for use.

The new arena takes elements from City National Arena in Summerlin, where the Golden Knights practice, but also includes subtle additions to give the similarly laid out building its own unique feel.

On the experience side, the seating areas at both arenas are slightly different, with the deck above the bleachers featuring counter space lining the entirety where fans can set their food, drinks, laptops or anything else. The deck itself is also an upgrade as it will allow for more fans to take in the action when the seating is at capacity.

“They’ll (each rink) sit 350 just like City National Arena, but we have a big standing room, too,” Eliot said. “So we can probably get 500-600 people in here quite comfortably.”

One thing that is similar between Lifeguard and City National arenas is the ice plant. The $3.1 million plant is an eco-chilled system, where all the HVAC in the building runs off. With it operating off a single system, there are more natural air draws from the outside, allowing more fresh air to be infused into the building.

“It makes sense because we have ice in here 50 weeks a year,” Eliot said.

Lifeguard Arena will feature a McKenzie River Pizza restaurant, a Public Works Coffee Bar and a team store dubbed “The Livery.” The restaurant and coffee shop will be completed at a later date, as the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those two elements coming online when the facility fully opens next month.

The facility was built on the former space of the Henderson Convention Center, so the building features multiple meeting space areas. Those spaces can be booked for private events, used during hockey tournaments and for city meetings, as Henderson officials have an allotted amount of time with which they can utilize the meeting space at no charge.

Outside, a plaza is being constructed that will feature a 46-foot video screen on the side of Lifeguard Arena, where watch parties for Golden Knights and Raiders games and other events could take place, Eliot said.

“It butts up to the side of the building where there will be a big screen and lots of opportunities for watch parties and make it a special venue,” Eliot said. “It’s all going to tie together nicely with the party pavilion, Water Street out front and here you’ll have the Lifeguard Arena, they’ll all tie together.”

As it stands, the facility isn’t fully open, only allowing youth hockey and figure skating practice, but the plan is to have the arena fully open with COVID-19 regulations in place sometime in November.

For the Silver Knights, there are team offices, multiple equipment rooms, a 10,000-square-foot locker room,, a gym, a rehabilitation room, cleaning facilities, a meal room and a video room where the team will gather to review film.

It will be located about six miles away from their under-construction, up to $84 million, 6,000-seat Henderson Events Center, where the Silver Knights are set to play beginning in 2022.

Eliot said there’s no question in his mind the Silver Knights will be the envy of other AHL franchises.

“We’re No. 1, there’s no way (anyone’s facilities are better),” he said. “The Ontario Reign have a great set up with the Los Angeles Kings, but it’s the Kings’ facility. This is the Henderson Silver Knights facility. To me that’s unparalleled.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.