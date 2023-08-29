106°F
Golden Knights

Knights new local TV home to air Stanley Cup Final replays

August 29, 2023 - 1:26 pm
 
Golden Knights players come together in celebration after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 and winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ new local TV home will begin airing team-related content Wednesday.

Vegas 34, a rebranded station launching through the Knights’ multiyear deal with Scripps Sports, will air replays of the Stanley Cup Final from Wednesday until Sept. 23. Each game will air five times. The Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in five games to win the first championship in franchise history.

Vegas 34 will air all of the team’s preseason, regular season and first-round playoff games next season that are not exclusive to one of the NHL’s broadcast partners. It is available on cable, satellite and over-the-air TV.

Vegas 34 will also air Silver Knights games. A full broadcast schedule has yet to be announced.

Here is the full schedule for the Stanley Cup Final replays:

— 7 p.m. Wednesday: Game 1 replay

— 7 p.m. Thursday: Game 2 replay

— 7 p.m. Friday: Game 3 replay

— 7 p.m. Saturday: Game 4 replay

— 7 p.m. Sunday: Game 5 replay

— 7 p.m. Monday: Game 1 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 5: Game 2 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 6: Game 3 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 7: Game 4 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 8: Game 5 replay

— 7 p.m. Sep. 9: Game 1 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 10: Game 2 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 11: Game 3 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 12: Game 4 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 13: Game 5 replay

— 7 p.m. Sep. 14: Game 1 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 15: Game 2 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 16: Game 3 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 17: Game 4 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 18: Game 5 replay

— 7 p.m. Sep. 19: Game 1 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 20: Game 2 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 21: Game 3 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 22: Game 4 replay

— 7 p.m. Sept. 23: Game 5 replay

