Knights’ newest forward explains decision to give up money to chase Cup

Brandon Saad signed with the Golden Knights because the two-time Stanley Cup champion felt the team gave him the best opportunity to win a third.

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) reaches for a loose puck as Calgary Flames' Rory Kerins (86) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad watches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) and Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Brandon Saad has won the Stanley Cup twice before.

The left wing felt going to the Golden Knights gave him the best chance to get his name on the trophy a third time.

Saad, 32, signed a one-year, $1.5 million contact with the Knights on Friday as he looks to win a third championship. The veteran previously won it all in 2013 and 2015 with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Saad hasn’t been close to a title since the end of Chicago’s dynastic run. The furthest he’s been was reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2021 with the Colorado Avalanche.

Saad and the Avalanche lost to the Knights in six games after leading 2-0 in the series.

“I think, for me, just being able to go to a contender and a chance to win another Cup (was exciting),” Saad said. “I’ve played against Vegas for a lot of years. They have tremendous talent, depth, good coaching, a great city. They kind of got it all. For me, I’m excited to be a part of that culture.”

Saad joins the Knights after spending the past three and a half seasons with the St. Louis Blues. He signed a five-year, $22.5 million deal with the Blues on July 2021.

Saad scored 69 goals his first three seasons in St. Louis, but his production dipped this year. He scored seven goals and 16 points in 44 games before the Blues placed him on waivers Jan. 28.

Saad cleared waivers, but instead of reporting to St. Louis’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, he and the team agreed to terminate his contract and let him become a free agent.

Saad didn’t go into detail about his split with the Blues, who sit seven points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“It’s tough to put it on one thing,” he said. “I’m glad that that’s in the past and I’m looking forward to a fresh start with a new team.”

Saad, by agreeing to terminate his contract with St. Louis, forfeited the remaining salary he was owed by the Blues. He opted for a smaller deal with the Knights, albeit one that lets him stay in the NHL and play for a clear contender.

“At this point in my career, I’ve had success, made a lot of money,” Saad said. “Chasing more money wasn’t leading to happiness. It was good to get a fresh start, go to a competitive team and have a chance to win again.”

Saad made his Knights debut Sunday, skating on the third line with center Brett Howden and captain Mark Stone in the team’s 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

He finished with three shots on goal in 16:22 of ice time.

“He works hard. He takes the puck to the net a lot and loves to shoot it,” said left wing Ivan Barbashev, who was teammates with Saad in St. Louis from 2021-23. “I think he’s going to help us win some games.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy though Saad looked good in his debut despite the Knights’ loss.

“I think we know his game,” Cassidy said. “We just got to get it back to the level he’s capable of. He seems excited to be here, so that’s important.”

Saad could be just the shot in the arm the Knights need. Their loss Sunday dropped them to 3-7-3 their last 13 games. A motivated veteran could help get the team going again.

“I think anyone you ask, when they win, they always want to get back there and get a taste of it. There’s nothing better, nothing like it,” Saad said. “For me, it’s exciting to join a team like this.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.