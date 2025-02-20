Knights’ newest forward uses break to settle in: ‘It’s been great’

Golden Knights forward Brandon Saad used the 4 Nations Face-Off break to settle into his new surroundings after joining the team midseason.

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) reaches for a loose puck as Calgary Flames' Rory Kerins (86) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) and Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad watches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brandon Saad, right, looks for a shot on New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Golden Knight that benefited the most from the 4 Nations Face-Off break might have been Brandon Saad.

The left wing experienced a quick transition to his new team after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal Jan. 31. He joined the Knights for their final four-game road trip before the break and was in the lineup two days after his contract was announced.

That means Saad didn’t have a chance to get acclimated to Las Vegas until the team returned from its nine-day layoff. Tuesday’s practice was his first with the Knights at City National Arena.

He, his wife, Alyssa, and their three children are now settled in Summerlin and will be closing on a house next week.

“It’s been great,” Saad said. “It’s nice to get in, see the facilities, be around the guys again, see some video and sharpen that up.”

Saad is now looking forward to beginning the home stretch with the Knights.

The 32-year-old wanted to go to a contender after the St. Louis Blues placed him on waivers Jan. 28. So much so that he walked away from the remainder of the five-year, $22.5 million contract he signed with the Blues in July 2021.

Saad chose to join the Knights following his release to chase his third championship, after winning the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015.

“He’s a really smart player,” said left wing Ivan Barbashev, who played with Saad in St. Louis from 2021-23. “He works hard. I think he’s going to help us win some games.”

Quick impact

It’s been only four games, but Saad’s tenure with the Knights is off to a solid start.

He was put on a line with center Brett Howden and captain Mark Stone and has fit in well. Saad has a goal, an assist and 10 shots on goal since joining the team.

“I think I’ve felt pretty good,” Saad said. “It’s a new team, new system, so I think just trying not to overthink things and play hockey. It’s a great team here, so I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The Knights were sputtering when Saad arrived, as their .500 points percentage since the beginning of January is tied for the 20th-best in the NHL. But the team went into the break strong after winning its final two games against the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins.

The Knights’ depth helped carry them in both matchups. It was an aspect of the team that stood out to Saad when he was picking his next home.

“From top to bottom, we played a full 60 minutes,” Saad said. “I think we’ve got a lot of depth on this team that can play the right way and take over games. Even games we lost, we played well and battled back. There’s a lot of good things to learn from that.”

The Knights are practicing together again to prepare for their next game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The team is still missing its participants in the 4 Nations Face-Off — Stone, center Jack Eichel, defenseman Noah Hanifin, goaltender Adin Hill and coach Bruce Cassidy — but the skates are vital for Saad as he continues to learn a new system.

He wants to get up to speed to help the Knights win another championship.

“Getting a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup is something I wanted to do,” Saad said. “I’m thankful Vegas gave me that opportunity, and I’m just looking to prove myself and help the team win.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.