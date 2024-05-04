Knights notes: ‘Identity line’ showing up in crucial moments

The Golden Knights’ fourth line has gotten back to its successful ways via the forecheck, factoring in two game-winning goals this series against the Dallas Stars.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles near the net against Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4), goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and teammates during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ “identity line” is back to flexing its muscle and showing it can chip in when needed.

The Knights’ fourth line of left wing William Carrier, center Nicolas Roy and right wing Keegan Kolesar factored into the game-winning goal for the second time in the first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin’s goal at 9:54 of the third period in Game 6 on Friday was the result of the trio using its forecheck and underrated offensive ability to break the scoreless tie.

Carrier brought the puck through the neutral zone and tried a backhand pass to Roy cutting to the net.

The pass was broken up, but the puck landed on Hanifin’s stick. He cycled below the blue line, skated to the right faceoff circle and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.

Kolesar screened Oettinger perfectly for Hanifin to pick the top-left corner, the only spot Hanifin could connect from.

“They’re a line you can trust whenever they’re on the ice,” Hanifin said. “Just lucky to have those guys on our team.”

The goal Friday was Hanifin’s second game-winner of the series. His first, in Game 2, also came with the fourth line.

It once again involved a persistent forecheck and crowding Oettinger in his crease. A loose puck found its way to Hanifin, and he beat Oettinger glove side for a 2-1 lead late in the second period.

Neither forward got an assist on either of those goals, but their pressure is what led to the chances.

“It wasn’t too fun playing against them when I was in Calgary,” Hanifin said. “They bring the energy every night. They’re physical. They can make plays.”

Possession numbers haven’t looked good in this series.

The line has been outattempted 58-33 in 42:52 of five-on-five time. Game 3 was their worst game metrically, with the Stars holding a 22-3 edge in shot attempts while they were on the ice.

Other than that, Carrier, Roy and Kolesar have held their own. When they’re on the ice, the Knights lead Dallas 16-14 in shots on goal, and the goals are 2-1 in a series that has been tightly contested throughout.

“Their best way to influence a game is through forecheck, and that’s get through the neutral zone, clean breakouts, good (defensive zone) battles to get the puck back,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They did that in Dallas, scoring the winning goal, because their line did that.”

Hague ruled out

Defenseman Nic Hague will not be in the lineup for Sunday’s Game 7 in Dallas with a lower-body injury he suffered in Game 1 of the series, Cassidy said Saturday.

Hague has still not resumed skating, meaning his status for a potential Game 1 of the second round against the Colorado Avalanche could also be in doubt.

The Knights have rotated among defensemen the past three games, but may have found a group of six that worked after shutting out Dallas 2-0 in Game 6.

