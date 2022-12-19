40°F
jeff_german
Golden Knights

Knights offense fails to finish in yet another home loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2022 - 1:43 pm
 
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, D ...
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Left wing Jeff Skinner, center Tage Thompson and defenseman Lawrence Pilut scored and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

The Sabres scored three goals on seven shots in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. The Knights failed to score more than two goals for the seventh straight home game, and fell to 1-6 at T-Mobile Arena in that span.

Center Chandler Stephenson scored the team’s first goal 3:54 into the third period. Left wing Reilly Smith scored a 6-on-5 goal with 2:22 remaining.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

