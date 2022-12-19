Knights offense fails to finish in yet another home loss

The Golden Knights created a lot of great scoring chances in Monday’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres, but they didn’t finish enough to win.

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Left wing Jeff Skinner, center Tage Thompson and defenseman Lawrence Pilut scored and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

The Sabres scored three goals on seven shots in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. The Knights failed to score more than two goals for the seventh straight home game, and fell to 1-6 at T-Mobile Arena in that span.

Center Chandler Stephenson scored the team’s first goal 3:54 into the third period. Left wing Reilly Smith scored a 6-on-5 goal with 2:22 remaining.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.