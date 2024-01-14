Knights’ offense sputters in first game without Jack Eichel
The Golden Knights were unable to generate much offense without their leading scorer in the lineup against Calgary on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman each had a goal and an assist for Calgary as the Flames earned a 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
The Knights (24-14-5) were without star Jack Eichel, who missed the game and is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.
Chandler Stephenson made sure the Knights avoided their third shutout loss of the month with a goal midway through the third period.
Coleman opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 11:06 mark of the first period, and Nazem Kadri fought the puck into the net through traffic 1:58 later to extend the lead.
Backlund’s goal came late in the second period for Calgary (20-18-5).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
