Golden Knights

Knights overcome Leon Draisaitl’s monster effort, win Game 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 1:22 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2023 - 9:28 pm
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates after scoring during the first period in G ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates after scoring during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights fan cheers outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup s ...
A Golden Knights fan cheers outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, right wing Michael Amadio, center, and center Wil ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, right wing Michael Amadio, center, and center William Karlsson (71) celebrate after Amadio scored during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner ( ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans heckle the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hoc ...
Golden Knights fans heckle the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) battles at the net with Golden Knights defenseman Zac ...
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) battles at the net with Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and defenseman Nicolas Hague, behind cente ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and defenseman Nicolas Hague, behind center, skate to celebrate with center Ivan Barbashev (49) after he scored during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Vegas Vivas perform before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series ...
The Vegas Vivas perform before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck against Golden Knights center W ...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck against Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and defenseman Alec Martinez, right, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) passes to right wing Michael Amadio, out of frame, ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) passes to right wing Michael Amadio, out of frame, before Amado scored during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans celebrate after their team scored during the first period in Game 1 of an N ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after their team scored during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) misses the save against Golden Knights right win ...
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) misses the save against Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio, not pictured, during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates up the ice against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matt ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates up the ice against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) reaches for the puck against Edmonton Oilers defe ...
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) reaches for the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after s ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after stone scored during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) prepares to make a save while Knights defensema ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) prepares to make a save while Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) battles with Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) at the net during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates in between play during the second period ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates in between play during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) snags the puck from the Edmonton Oilers during the ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) snags the puck from the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) maneuvers the puck from Edmonton Oilers center Conn ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) maneuvers the puck from Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) watches while Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hy ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) watches while Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) handles the puck during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches the puck during the second period in Game 1 o ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches the puck during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) reaches to block a shot by Edmonton Oilers center ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) reaches to block a shot by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates for the bench after Golden Knights goaltender ...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates for the bench after Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit, out of frame, saved his shot during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, and the Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday in Game 1 of their second-round series.

The Knights overcame four goals from center Leon Draisaitl, who became the fifth Oiler to reach that total in a playoff game. Right wing Michael Amadio, captain Mark Stone and centers Chandler Stephenson and Jack Eichel also scored.

The Knights improved to 7-6 all time in Game 1s. They have a series record of 4-2 when winning the first game. The Oilers lost their seventh straight Game 1. Their series record in that stretch is 3-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

