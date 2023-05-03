Knights overcome Leon Draisaitl’s monster effort, win Game 1
Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, and the Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday in Game 1 of their second-round series.
The Knights overcame four goals from center Leon Draisaitl, who became the fifth Oiler to reach that total in a playoff game. Right wing Michael Amadio, captain Mark Stone and centers Chandler Stephenson and Jack Eichel also scored.
The Knights improved to 7-6 all time in Game 1s. They have a series record of 4-2 when winning the first game. The Oilers lost their seventh straight Game 1. Their series record in that stretch is 3-3.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
