Knights, Pacific Division come up short in NHL All-Star Game

The Golden Knights couldn’t pick up an extra win during their bye week, with their three All-Stars losing to the Central Division on Saturday.

Central Division's Nathan MacKinnon, of the Colorado Avalance (29) shoots the puck past Pacific Division's goaltender Logan Thompson, of the Las Vegas Knights (36) for a goal during the NHL All Star hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Coach Bruce Cassidy, center Chandler Stephenson and goaltender Logan Thompson came up short in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday along with the rest of the Pacific Division, losing 6-4 to the Central in the semifinals at Sunrise, Florida.

Thompson played the first half and stopped four of the seven shots he faced. He was relieved by goaltender Stuart Skinner, who also was 4-for-7. Stephenson had one shot on goal and a breakaway opportunity on goaltender Connor Hellebuyck that he missed.

St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko had four points for the Central, which was led by former Knights coach Pete DeBoer. Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson had two goals for the Pacific.

