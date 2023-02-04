63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights, Pacific Division come up short in NHL All-Star Game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2023 - 2:54 pm
 
Central Division's Nathan MacKinnon, of the Colorado Avalance (29) shoots the puck past Pacific ...
Central Division's Nathan MacKinnon, of the Colorado Avalance (29) shoots the puck past Pacific Division's goaltender Logan Thompson, of the Las Vegas Knights (36) for a goal during the NHL All Star hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Golden Knights couldn’t pick up an extra win during their bye week.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, center Chandler Stephenson and goaltender Logan Thompson came up short in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday along with the rest of the Pacific Division, losing 6-4 to the Central in the semifinals at Sunrise, Florida.

Thompson played the first half and stopped four of the seven shots he faced. He was relieved by goaltender Stuart Skinner, who also was 4-for-7. Stephenson had one shot on goal and a breakaway opportunity on goaltender Connor Hellebuyck that he missed.

St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko had four points for the Central, which was led by former Knights coach Pete DeBoer. Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson had two goals for the Pacific.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Massage parlor owner accused of operating brothel
Massage parlor owner accused of operating brothel
2
Las Vegas company ordered to pay $3.6M over pay practices
Las Vegas company ordered to pay $3.6M over pay practices
3
Construction equipment firm lays off 100-plus after $2B buyout
Construction equipment firm lays off 100-plus after $2B buyout
4
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
5
CARTOONS: Biden is walking toward this and doesn’t realize it
CARTOONS: Biden is walking toward this and doesn’t realize it
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights captain undergoes back surgery again
By / RJ

The Golden Knights will be without their captain indefinitely after they announced Mark Stone had successful back surgery Tuesday. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer.

More stories for you
Knights prospect roundup: How is farm system faring?
Knights prospect roundup: How is farm system faring?
Knights’ selection for NHL All-Star Weekend named
Knights’ selection for NHL All-Star Weekend named
Golden Knights’ All-Stars get skills competition assignments
Golden Knights’ All-Stars get skills competition assignments
The next Fleury? Knights rookie goaltender gets high praise
The next Fleury? Knights rookie goaltender gets high praise
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: All-Star break begins on sour note
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: All-Star break begins on sour note
Golden Knights get 2nd player for NHL All-Star Weekend
Golden Knights get 2nd player for NHL All-Star Weekend