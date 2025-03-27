Knights peaking as playoffs loom: ‘We’re going to be a hard matchup’

The Golden Knights will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at United Center.

The Golden Knights are finding their groove at the right time.

They’ll look to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.

It’s the start of the Knights’ second back-to-back in less than a week. They’ll play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The Knights also played on consecutive days last weekend against the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning, winning both times.

“I think the players feel good about their game,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I like where it is.”

The Knights (43-20-8) should be tested against the Blackhawks (21-42-9), which is ironic given Chicago has the second-fewest points in the NHL.

They fell behind 3-1 in their first visit to United Center on Jan. 18 and wound up losing 5-3. Then the Knights, despite a five-goal first period, had to hold off a furious Chicago comeback at T-Mobile Arena in a 7-5 win Feb. 27.

A good team playing down to its competition happens throughout an 82-game season. But the Knights don’t want history to repeat itself a third time.

They’re carrying a four-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup, while the Blackhawks are 1-7-1 in their last nine. Chicago’s lone win in that stretch came against the Philadelphia Flyers, who fired coach John Tortorella on Thursday.

The rest of the Blackhawks campaign will be about ensuring their young players continue to progress.

Center Connor Bedard, the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, is closing in on his second straight 60-point season. Defenseman Artyom Levshunov, the second overall pick in last year’s draft at Sphere, has four assists in his past eight games.

Chicago also has a goaltender to build around in Spencer Knight, who was part of the return from the Florida Panthers in a deal before the trade deadline for defenseman Seth Jones.

Knight’s Blackhawks tenure has gotten off to a tough start. He’s 3-5 with an .894 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average.

His struggles should be music to the ears of the Knights’ top-ranked power play, which has scored on 30.1 percent of its opportunities this season. The team has a power-play goal in each of its last four games. The Knights are also 8-for-16 in their last nine games.

The team will just have to make sure to not give up much on the other end. Chicago gave the Knights fits in their earlier meetings by crashing the net and created second-chance opportunities. Blackhawks right wing Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice in their first matchup at United Center by doing just that.

Chicago has the NHL’s second-best home power play (30.8 percent). The Knights penalty kill, on the other hand, has been in a slump. It is tied for 26th in the NHL (69.6 percent) since March 5.

The Knights’ short-handed play is one area they feel they need to improve before the playoffs. They found some success their last two games, holding the Lightning to 1-of-4 on the power play Sunday before killing off their lone penalty in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

“I think we’re defending well. We’re scoring enough,” Cassidy said. “We’re going to be a hard matchup when we’re on our game.”

