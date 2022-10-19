Knights’ penalty problems lead to first loss of season
The Golden Knights wouldn’t stop going to the penalty box during the second period Tuesday, and the Calgary Flames made them pay.
Center Mikael Backlund scored a go-ahead goal with 4:29 remaining and the Calgary Flames defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday to continue their perfect start to the season.
The Knights (3-1-0) lost for the first time. They took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from left wings William Carrier and Brett Howden. They gave it away in the second by taking six penalties, a team record for the most in a period. Calgary took advantage. Center Elias Lindholm and right wing Tyler Toffoli scored power-play goals for the Flames (3-0-0) to tie things up entering the third.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.