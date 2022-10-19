76°F
Knights’ penalty problems lead to first loss of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 5:51 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2022 - 8:46 pm
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, left, watches as Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindh ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, left, watches as Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm handles the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, right, falls back into the net as Calgary Flames fo ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, right, falls back into the net as Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri crashes into him during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, left, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Fla ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier, left, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with forward Nicolas Roy during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden, right, and Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weega ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden, right, and Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson makes a save against the Calgary Flames during the f ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson makes a save against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud, right, is checked by Calgary Flames forward An ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud, right, is checked by Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Center Mikael Backlund scored a go-ahead goal with 4:29 remaining and the Calgary Flames defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday to continue their perfect start to the season.

The Knights (3-1-0) lost for the first time. They took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from left wings William Carrier and Brett Howden. They gave it away in the second by taking six penalties, a team record for the most in a period. Calgary took advantage. Center Elias Lindholm and right wing Tyler Toffoli scored power-play goals for the Flames (3-0-0) to tie things up entering the third.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

