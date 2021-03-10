Knights’ Pietrangelo returns to Las Vegas for injury evaluation

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned to Las Vegas for further evaluation of an injury, coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo warms up before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“I’m not concerned it’s long, long term. But he’s definitely out for the foreseeable future,” DeBoer said. “The good news is I really like the depth of our defense corps. I think we’ve got a lot of guys there that have shown they can step in and get the job done.”

Pietrangelo blocked a shot with his left arm in the final three minutes of the third period in Saturday’s 4-0 victory at San Jose and did not play in Monday’s loss at Minnesota.

Pietrangelo is not expected to play this weekend when the Knights visit St. Louis for a back to back starting Friday. Pietrangelo played 12 seasons with the Blues before he signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Knights as a free agent in October.

