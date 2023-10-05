88°F
Golden Knights

Knights players to serve as grand marshals for South Point 400

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2023 - 3:52 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and left wing William Carrier (28) celebrate aft ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and left wing William Carrier (28) celebrate after Carrier scored against the Dallas Stars during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The perks keep coming for Stanley Cup champions William Carrier and Adin Hill.

After a summer of celebrating, the two Golden Knights will be the grand marshals of the South Point 400 on Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. They will tell drivers to start their engines before the NASCAR race begins.

“This will be so cool,” Carrier said in a statement. “I’m all about fast cars and speed, and I’ve been to the races before, but this will be an incredible experience for me and Adin to hear those engines fire up.”

Carrier and Hill join a long list of celebrities who have taken part in events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including Bryce Harper, Carroll Shelby, Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen, Marcus Allen, Cole Hauser, Derek Carr, Kim Kardashian, Rascal Flatts, Brent Musburger and Dana White.

The two played key roles in the Knights’ first championship.

Carrier, one of the franchise’s original members, scored six points in 18 playoff games as part of the team’s fourth line. Hill took over as the Knights’ starting goaltender during the second round of the postseason, going 11-4 with a .932 save percentage.

Their appearance at the race will wrap up a busy week for the team. The Knights have a ring ceremony Sunday, are expected to have some players attend the Raiders-Packers game on “Monday Night Football” and open their season Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

