Knights’ playoff hopes on life support after SO loss in Dallas
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored in the seventh round of a shootout, and the Dallas Stars pushed the Golden Knights to the brink of elimination with a win Tuesday.
DALLAS — Defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored in the seventh round of a shootout, and the Dallas Stars pushed the Golden Knights to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 win in American Airlines Center on Tuesday.
The Knights are still alive in the playoff hunt because they did not lose in regulation. But they will miss the playoffs for the first time in franchise history if Dallas gets a point from its final two home games.
Left wing William Carrier scored for the second straight game since returning from an undisclosed injury. Center Chandler Stephenson extended his goal streak to four games with a power-play tally in the final seconds of the second period.
Left wing Jason Robertson scored twice for the Stars to hit the 40-goal mark. He is the fourth player in Dallas history to reach that figure, behind Mike Modano, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn.
Game day
Who: Golden Knights at Blackhawks
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: United Center, Chicago
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -185; total 6