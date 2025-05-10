Knights preview: 2 key players to miss pivotal Game 3 vs. Oilers

The Golden Knights will not have defenseman Brayden McNabb or left wing Brandon Saad for Saturday’s pivotal Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb will not play in Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday after suffering an upper-body injury during Thursday’s game.

McNabb left with 4:57 remaining in overtime after crashing into the boards following a missed tripping call on Oilers right wing Viktor Arvidsson.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday that McNabb did make the trip and is day to day. Left wing Brandon Saad is also day to day with an undisclosed ailment and will not play.

This is just the second missed game for McNabb in the past three seasons. He missed Game 5 of the 2023 first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets with broken ribs.

As a result, Shea Theodore will move to the left side and skate with Alex Pietrangelo on the top pairing with the Knights trying to avoid going down 3-0 in a series for the first time in franchise history.

Kaedan Korczak will draw back into the lineup and skate with Nic Hague on the third pairing.

The Knights will get their leading goal scorer back for the game. Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev will return after missing the past three games with an undisclosed ailment.

Dorofeyev took reps on the second power-play unit. Victor Olofsson stays with the top unit after scoring two power-play goals in Game 2.

“We’ll probably leave (Olofsson) on that first unit because we’d look stupid taking him off,” said Cassidy, adding that Olofsson and Dorofeyev are interchangeable.

Olofsson will take Saad’s spot on the second line with Dorofeyev and center Tomas Hertl.

The Oilers are making a change in net, with goaltender Stuart Skinner making his first start since Game 2 of the first round against the Los Angeles Kings.

Calvin Pickard, who has won six consecutive starts, is day to day after suffering an apparent lower-body injury after colliding with Hertl on Thursday.

Skinner, the Oilers’ starter during their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, has given up 12 goals in two starts this postseason.

“I liked our compete and our desperation and urgency the last game. I think you could feel it,” center Jack Eichel said. “Tonight’s game is a big one for us, and we’ll try to go out there and win a game.”

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Nic Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Oilers

What: Game 3, second round (Oilers lead 2-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

TV: TNT, truTV

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Oilers -125; total 6½

Series schedule

(Oilers lead 2-0)

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT)

Game 3: 6 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Place (TNT)

Game 4: 6:30 p.m. Monday at Rogers Place (TNT)

*Game 5: Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, TBD

*Game 6: May 16 at Rogers Place, TBD

*Game 7: May 18 at T-Mobile Arena, TBD

*if necessary