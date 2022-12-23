62°F
Knights preview: 2 players called up with forward injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2022 - 2:19 pm
 
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) shoots against Coyotes defenseman Patrik Nemeth ( ...
Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) shoots against Coyotes defenseman Patrik Nemeth (2) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will have two new faces in the lineup for Friday’s 7 p.m. game with the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena, their last before the NHL’s three-day holiday break.

The Knights called up right wing Pavel Dorofeyev and defenseman Brayden Pachal from Henderson. Dorofeyev was brought in because right wing Jonathan Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Marchessault didn’t play the final 8:18 of Wednesday’s 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

Dorofeyev, who is expected to play on the third line, has six goals and six assists in 21 games for Henderson this season.

“I liked him in camp,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I thought he played well for us. He had a scoring dimension, was responsible.”

Pachal rejoins the Knights after playing two games during their recent road trip to Winnipeg and Chicago. He’s a right shot, which will balance the team’s blue line. Defenseman Nic Hague, a left shot, has played on the right side in recent games with defensemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud injured.

Left-shot defenseman Ben Hutton is expected to be a healthy scratch with Pachal coming in.

Cassidy said what stuck out about Pachal’s first stint with the Knights was the fact that the 23-year-old didn’t stand out. Pachal was not on the ice for a goal against in 28:52 of ice time. He’s excited for another opportunity.

“Anytime you’re in the NHL, it’s a good day,” Pachal said.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Knights against the Blues, who are out of a playoff spot in the middle of a roller-coaster ride of a season.

St. Louis lost eight games in a row early in the year, then immediately won seven straight. That run included a 3-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 12 that ended the Knights’ nine-game winning streak.

The Blues are 6-8-1 since their seven-game heater.

“They’re tough to get a ready on,” Cassidy said. “They’re a very streaky team so far this year.”

Knights vs. Blues (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -155, total 5½

Knights record: 23-11-1

Blues record: 16-16-1

Head-to-head: Blues 1-0-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Phil Kessel

Jonas Rondbjerg — Jake Leschyshyn — Pavel Dorofeyev

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Daniil Miromanov

Alec Martinez — Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

