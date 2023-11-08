Knights preview: All-Star center out next 2 home games

The Golden Knights will take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena without center Chandler Stephenson, who will miss the next two games.

The Golden Knights will take on an important divisional foe Wednesday without one of their top centers.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said center Chandler Stephenson is out for the Knights’ 7 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena and will miss Friday’s meeting with the San Jose Sharks, too. Stephenson suffered an upper-body injury in the Knights’ 7-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. He played through it in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, but aggravated it to the point he needs to sit.

Michael Amadio will move up from third-line right wing to take Stephenson’s spot next to captain Mark Stone.

It will force the Knights to raise their game across the board to take on a Kings team that has won three straight. They’re looking to avoid a second straight loss in regulation. The Knights haven’t gone two games without a point since Jan. 16 and 19.

“We can’t get stubborn with how they play,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “They kind of trap it up a bit in the neutral zone. We don’t want to feed into it. We got to rely on our forecheck and hang onto pucks in the o-zone. That’s when you have success against them.”

The Kings aren’t the best team to be experimenting against.

Like the Knights, Los Angeles is off to a strong start. The third-place Kings are second in the NHL in goals per game and tied for sixth in goals allowed. They’re also 6-0-0 on the road.

Some of that is because of Los Angeles’ style of play. The team runs a 1-3-1 system in the neutral zone that can create a lot of turnovers if opponents try to pass through it. Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said it can work well against home teams eager to make a play and give their fans something to cheer about.

“You don’t see it every day,” Cassidy said. “As coaches, you put it up on the screen and (say), ‘Here’s what they’re going to do,’ and then they’ve got to live it. Sometimes by the time you live it, it’s 2-0 because they’ve transitioned on you.”

The Knights will need to be smart even though they will have players in new spots.

Amadio’s shift to center bumps left wing Paul Cotter to the third line and flips Pavel Dorofeyev to the other side of center William Karlsson. Left wing Jonas Rondbjerg was called up to play fourth-line left wing next to center Brett Howden and right wing Keegan Kolesar.

Cassidy is hoping all the skaters adapt to their new roles fast. Rondbjerg has played on the fourth line with Kolesar before. Amadio and Stone have shown chemistry in the past. So have Stone and left wing William Carrier when Cassidy has played them together in spurts throughout this season.

“No plays are finished (with Stone),” Carrier said. “You’ve got to be ready there backdoor because you might pick up a freebie there. He’s an unbelievable player for us. I think me and Ammo are going to be ready to tap a couple of those in.”

Knights vs. Kings (7 p.m.)

TV: TNT

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -126; total 6½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier — Michael Amadio — Mark Stone

Paul Cotter — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

