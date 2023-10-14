Knights preview: Another defenseman down with injury

The Golden Knights will be down three of their top six defensemen for Saturday’s game, with Alex Pietrangelo joining Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud on the sideline.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts after being hit by the puck on the face, while San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) reaches for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden Knights, heading into their third game of their season, are on their ninth defenseman.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. tilt with the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena and is considered day to day. Pietrangelo was hit in the face by a shot from partner Nic Hague with 2:35 left in the third period of Thursday’s 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Pietrangelo joins defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud, who both have upper-body injuries, on the shelf. That means the Knights are one more injury away from using the same number of blue liners they did all of last season.

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak, a 2019 second-round pick, will take Pietrangelo’s place next to Hague. The two will try to build chemistry fast and help the Knights improve to 3-0 for the fourth time in seven seasons.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Hague said. “He’s here for a reason. Good player. Skates really well. He’s going to have no problem.”

Korczak, 22, played 10 games for the Knights last year.

He’s a big, strong, mobile defenseman who can move pucks well even if he doesn’t put up gaudy point totals. He was passed over for Whitecloud’s spot on the third pair by 24-year-old Brayden Pachal to start the season, but coach Bruce Cassidy said whoever looks better between the two will stay in once Pietrangelo returns.

“It sucks for Petro,” said Korczak, who learned of his opportunity when he arrived for morning skate and saw his name on the whiteboard. “You never want to see someone of his caliber go down like that. I’m ready for my opportunity for sure.”

The Ducks should at least be a team the Knights can work out some kinks against.

Anaheim was awful last season, finishing with the fewest points in the NHL. The Ducks also gave up the most goals in the league while scoring the second-fewest.

Goaltender Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights. He was incredible in the team’s season opener against Seattle on Tuesday, stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced.

The Knights should have no problem picking up two points if Hill stays sharp. It’s the Ducks season opener, so they should still have some rust to knock off early in the game.

That should help the Knights’ banged-up blue line settle in.

“There was a lot of talk about our top six last year, how well they played and rightfully so, they deserve it,” Cassidy said. “But injuries happen. To me it’s an opportunity sooner than you’d like. You know you’re going to probably go through it at some point. It’s just the reality of the position and how we play a little bit.

“I didn’t expect it to happen three games in we’d be on our ninth defenseman, but they’ve all played for us.”

Knights vs. Ducks (7 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34/KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -330, total 6½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Nic Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.