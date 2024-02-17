Knights preview: Another game, another milestone for a defenseman

Another Golden Knights defenseman will play a milestone game when the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) picks up plastic flamingo toys off of the ice after a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins during a game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A week of milestones continues for Golden Knights defensemen Saturday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Alec Martinez will play in his 800th career game just days after his partner Alex Pietrangelo was celebrated for skating in his 1,000th game.

“I’d rather have a thousand,” Martinez joked after morning skate at City National Arena. “I was very happy for him. I guess it’s exciting for me, but I don’t really like bringing attention to myself. I care much more about team success and winning Stanley Cups than I do any personal amount of games that I’ve played.”

He’s hoping his milestone night goes better for the team than Pietrangelo’s did Monday when the Knights (31-16-6) lost to Minnesota.

The task won’t be easy. Carolina (31-17-5) is coming off a 5-1 win over Arizona on Friday night and dominated the Knights in their first meeting Dec. 19.

Logan Thompson gave up six goals in that game, but Adin Hill is expected to get the start for the Knights in the rematch.

The Knights will also have a bit of a different look up front. Brett Howden has been moved up in the lineup and will skate with Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson.

“I just want to try to bring the game I know I can play,” Howden said of being on a line with two former All-Stars. “It will be good for me to get my game going. They’ve been playing so well lately, so I want to try to help them out and just try to do what I can and be effective on that line.”

For Howden, that means committing to the details.

“Being a good two-way player and being hard on the forecheck,” he said. “When you’re playing with guys like them, you want to get the puck in their hands. Be hard on the forecheck, dig out some loose pucks and hopefully generate some good (offensive)-zone time.”

The game is a pick ’em on the betting board with a total of 6.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.