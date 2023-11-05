Knights preview: Back-to-back ends against surprising Ducks squad

The Golden Knights will finish a back-to-back by playing the Anaheim Ducks at 5 p.m. Sunday at Honda Center.

Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish (23) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights put together a dominant, incredible, spellbinding performance Saturday to destroy the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 at T-Mobile Arena.

Their reward for their hard work? A quick turnaround to face one of the surprise stories of the NHL season.

The Knights are back at work playing the Anaheim Ducks at 5 p.m. Sunday at Honda Center. The Ducks, who finished with the fewest points in the league last year, are off to a surprising 6-4 start. They’ve won five straight, and had four days to prepare for their next opponent after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 at home Wednesday.

The Knights started turning the page fast Saturday night knowing they couldn’t let up after their impressive effort. They’re looking to become the seventh team in NHL history to start a season with a point streak of at least 13 games.

“The team we’re playing tomorrow is playing very, very well,” captain Mark Stone said after the win. “They’re no joke. They give it everything they have. I think their coach has really got them revved up and ready to go. They play hard. They’ve beat some very good teams in the last three weeks. I think they’re going to be ready to go, trying to knock us off, so we’re going to have to play our best.”

The Ducks’ turnaround under first-year coach Greg Cronin is nothing short of spectacular so far.

Anaheim was inept in every phase last season. Its defense was the worst in the NHL. Its offense, power play and penalty kill were the second-worst. The fact the Ducks have improved to middle of the pack across the board is a minor miracle.

The team’s success traces back to some impressive young players supported by solid veterans.

Center Mason McTavish, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, has 12 points in 10 games. Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, selected 10th overall in 2022, has seven. The Ducks are also being carried by center Ryan Strome (nine points) and left wing Frank Vatrano (nine goals), who signed free-agent deals in the offseason.

“They’ve been playing really good hockey,” center Jack Eichel said. “They’re competing every night and have some forwards who have been producing.”

The Knights, the last NHL team undefeated in regulation, will try to keep their success against Anaheim going.

Honda Center has been one of the franchise’s favorite places to play. The Knights’ 10-2-1 record there is their sixth-best in any active NHL building. Their 23-4-1 record against the Ducks is tied for their third-best against any opponent.

The Knights did not hold a morning skate, so lineup information was not immediately available. There isn’t much need to make changes, however, with a group that’s had more success than anyone else in the NHL to start the season.

“We have to take the good from (the Colorado win) and get ready for a rested and confident Ducks team,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “So, don’t have very much time to enjoy it.”

Knights at Ducks (5 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34, KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -185, total 6

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.