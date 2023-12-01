Knights preview: Battle for Pacific Division lead in Vancouver

A much-improved Vancouver Canucks team will host the Golden Knights for a 7 p.m. game at Rogers Arena on Thursday night.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, right, stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights hit the ice at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena in Vancouver looking to wrap up a three-game road trip with their first win of the swing.

It won’t be an easy task against an improved Canucks team that can take over sole possession of the top spot in the Pacific Division with a regulation win.

Vancouver (15-7-1) missed the playoffs last year and ended the season with a minus-22 goal differential, but now sits just one point behind the Knights (14-5-4) and are best in the league by a significant margin with a plus-34 goal differential.

The Kings (plus-28) are the only other team in the league with more than a plus-21 in the category. The Knights are plus-17.

Part of Vancouver’s success has come from a high-scoring and efficient offense.

The Canucks lead the league at 3.96 goals per game and have torched the nets with a league-best 13.42 shooting percentage.

“Their shooting percentage is through the roof,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Will that continue? I don’t know, it might if you give them good looks. Good players can score, so it’s on us to make sure we check well.”

The Knights would also be wise to stay out of the penalty box. Vancouver is tied for the league lead with 25 power-play goals and is third with a 29.8 percent conversion rate with the man advantage.

But the real key to the hot start in Vancouver may be on the other end of the ice.

“There’s an aggressive mindset with them to get pucks back and I think they’re checking better. I’ll put it as simple as that,” Cassidy said. “They’re working above people. I don’t think it’s a ‘trade chances’ type of game. Will they generate chances and give some up the other way? Of course. But I see them working harder to check.

“Maybe a little more organized in their own end, (defensemen) maybe a little closer to home. Obviously, they have some unique talents on their blue line and they’re going to do things their way, but in general I see more structure in their own zone.”

They have done that work in front of rejuvenated goaltender Thatcher Demko, who is 3-1-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average in his last four starts.

It’s a nice bounce-back for Demko, who is coming off the worst season of his career.

“He’s just stopping pucks,” Cassidy said. “He looks healthy and playing again like he was a few years back. That’s a big part of their game, too.”

The Knights have earned two points from two games on the trip despite not playing their best hockey. There is a positive vibe after finally scoring two late goals and getting offense from unexpected sources in a 5-4 shootout loss to Edmonton on Tuesday as Ben Hutton and Keegan Kolesar each tallied their first of the season to tie the game and secure a point.

They hope to carry that momentum forward despite the absences of Alec Martinez and Shea Thedore, two key defensemen who remain out of the lineup.

Theodore’s absence is particularly difficult because of how much offense he helps drive.

Kaedan Korczak played well Tuesday and hopes to continue to contribute.

“Just keep going,” he said. “With (Theodore) out, obviously I’d like to help add some offense here and help in any way I can.”

Adin Hill is expected to start in net for the Knights.

