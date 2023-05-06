Knights preview: Better effort expected from Oilers in Game 2

The Golden Knights dominated Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers at five-on-five. They don’t expect it to be quite as simple when Game 2 starts at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Golden Knights imposed their will on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday.

The Knights were the better team at five-on-five. Their forecheck created turnovers. Their stout defense led to odd-man rushes. Their depth put the Oilers on their heels.

It was enough for a 6-4 victory and a 1-0 series lead. The Knights aren’t expecting things to be so straightforward when Game 2 takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Edmonton, coming off its first regulation loss since March 11, isn’t likely to come out with the same effort with two days off between games.

“At the end of day, I think they’re going to check better,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They’re going to understand that hey, a forecheck’s coming. We have to support the puck better. That’s what I’d anticipate they’d be looking to do better. So, we have to be prepared for that.”

The Knights are looking to take a 2-0 series lead for the third time in franchise history. The first two times they did it were against the Los Angeles Kings in 2018 and the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020. The Knights swept the Kings and defeated the Blackhawks in five games.

The Oilers are hoping to once again rebound from a Game 1 setback. They’ve lost seven straight series openers dating back to the 2017 playoffs. Edmonton is 4-2 in the subsequent Game 2s and has a series record of 3-3 in that span.

“We’ve got to expect a better push from them,” captain Mark Stone said. “I don’t think they loved their game.”

It’ll be up to the Knights to adjust to whatever the Oilers throw at them.

Wednesday was their first regulation win against Edmonton in five meetings this season. They need to sustain that success to reach the semifinal stage for the fourth time in six seasons.

The Oilers won’t make it easy on them. Superstars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid showed how dangerous they can be in Game 1. Draisaitl tied a franchise record with four goals, and McDavid chipped in two primary assists.

Edmonton could get a major boost if those two stay on their game and more of their teammates start helping out.

“They’re a good team,” goaltender Laurent Brossoit said. “They’re going to adjust. They have two of the best players in the league. They’ll probably adapt and find holes and ways to produce. So, we’re going to have to adapt with them.”

Knights vs. Oilers, Game 2 (4 p.m.)

TV: TNT

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Oilers -120, total 6½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Laurent Brossoit

