Knights preview: ‘Biggest test of the year’ comes in Boston

The Western and Eastern Conference’s best teams will square off at 4 p.m. Monday in Boston’s TD Garden.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) pivots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday’s showdown between the Golden Knights and Boston Bruins would be notable even if it were just the best teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences squaring off.

But it’s so much more than that.

The Knights, when they visit the Bruins at 4 p.m. at TD Garden, will also bring coach Bruce Cassidy back to the building where he coached for six years. Cassidy made the playoffs six times in Boston, coming one win shy of the Stanley Cup in 2019, before being fired June 6.

Monday could also mark a triumphant return for center Jack Eichel to his home state of Massachusetts, if he’s able to play. Cassidy said Sunday that Eichel is a game-time decision after leaving Saturday’s win against Detroit in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

Eichel was a star his lone season at Boston University, winning the Hobey Baker Award for the best player in college hockey and coming one win shy of the 2015 national title.

Eichel did participate in the Knights’ morning skate Monday, according to NHL.com.

The Bruins will be the team’s “biggest test of the year,” according to defenseman Brayden McNabb.

Boston has the NHL’s best record (20-3-0), is undefeated at home (14-0) and leads the league in goals for (4.00) and against (2.13) per game. The Knights are 1-3 in TD Garden, their fourth-worst record in any active building.

They will also be without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who will miss his fourth straight game for personal reasons.

The Knights still have reason to think they can compete thanks to their 18-7-1 record and their NHL-leading 23 road points. It might take one of their best performances of the season to add to that total.

Lineup and starting goaltender information was not immediately available.

Knights at Bruins (4 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Bruins -188, total 6

Knights record: 18-7-1

Bruins record: 20-3-0

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-1-0 last season)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.