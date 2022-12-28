62°F
Golden Knights

Knights preview: Break ends with Pacific Division showdown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2022 - 4:59 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Mark Stone during the third period of an NHL hockey ga ...
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Mark Stone during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Golden Knights won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Golden Knights, fresh off a three-day holiday break, aren’t going to be able to ease back into things when their schedule resumes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Their first game back is against the Los Angeles Kings, who are directly behind them in the Pacific Division standings. The Kings are five points back of the first-place Knights with an extra game played. Seattle is in third place with four fewer points than Los Angeles, but with five games in hand.

A win Tuesday would give the Knights a huge cushion in the division almost halfway through the season. A key reason they’ve built that lead is their road record. The Knights’ lead the NHL with a 14-2-1 mark away from home. They’ve also won four straight on the road.

The Knights’ ledger already includes a win in Los Angeles. They defeated the Kings 4-3 in their season opener Oct. 11, with captain Mark Stone scoring the game-winning goal with 26 seconds remaining. Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson made 27 saves in the win.

One key for the Knights if they want to emerge victorious again is keeping their new top line humming. Center Chandler Stephenson has a career-best seven-game point streak, with three goals and 11 assists in that span. Stone has three goals and two assists in his last two games. Left wing Michael Amadio has two goals and three assists in his last three.

Lineup and starting goaltender information were not immediately available.

Knights at Kings (7:30 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Kings -125, total 6

Knights record: 24-11-1

Kings record: 19-12-6

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

