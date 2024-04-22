88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights preview: Captain returns, starter named for Game 1

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone speaks with a teammate during practice at National City Ar ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone speaks with a teammate during practice at National City Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) eyes a puck coming his way from the Chicago Black ...
Knights goaltender confident as playoffs begin: ‘I feel good’
Knights don’t feel like underdogs despite seed: ‘Anything can happen’
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) passes the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman B ...
How the Knights fared against their first-round opponent this year
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) carries out the Stanley Cup during the raising of the ...
Graney: Knights still capable of playoff run despite different path
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2024 - 11:44 am
 
Updated April 22, 2024 - 11:46 am

DALLAS — Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will return to the lineup Monday for Game 1 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Stone missed the past two months with a Grade 3 lacerated spleen. He will skate on the second line with center Tomas Hertl and left wing Chandler Stephenson.

Coach Bruce Cassidy also said goaltender Logan Thompson will start against the Stars. It will be Thompson’s playoff debut. The 27-year-old is 8-2-0 in his last 10 starts entering the postseason.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Knights’ new center expected to debut Monday against Canucks
recommend 2
Knights’ blockbuster addition skates with team for 1st time
recommend 3
Knights’ new forward says ‘I know I will be better’ after debut
recommend 4
Position breakdown: How Knights, Stars stack up in 1st-round series
recommend 5
‘He looks good’: Knights captain cleared for contact before playoffs
recommend 6
Knights recall goaltender before beginning important road trip