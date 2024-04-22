Knights preview: Captain returns, starter named for Game 1

Coach Bruce Cassidy has named a starting goaltender for the Golden Knights’ first playoff game. The team will also get its captain back in the lineup.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone speaks with a teammate during practice at National City Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

DALLAS — Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will return to the lineup Monday for Game 1 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Stone missed the past two months with a Grade 3 lacerated spleen. He will skate on the second line with center Tomas Hertl and left wing Chandler Stephenson.

Coach Bruce Cassidy also said goaltender Logan Thompson will start against the Stars. It will be Thompson’s playoff debut. The 27-year-old is 8-2-0 in his last 10 starts entering the postseason.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

