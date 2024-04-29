Knights preview: Cassidy makes lineup change for Game 4

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back from an overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday and take a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup playoff series.

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shoots against Stars defenseman Chris Tanev (3) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) near their goal during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are making a lineup change for Game 4 against the Dallas Stars on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Right wing Anthony Mantha, acquired March 5 at the NHL’s trade deadline from the Washington Capitals, will be replaced by Michael Amadio on the third line.

Center William Karlsson was not a morning skate participant but will play, coach Bruce Cassidy said. Karlsson will center the line with Amadio and right wing Brett Howden.

That change will move Tomas Hertl back to the second line with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone.

Mantha got off to a slow start in his Knights tenure with one goal in his first seven games. He finished the regular season with nine points in his last 11 games.

The 29-year-old power forward has five shots on goal in the Dallas series, and his shifts, on average, have gone down. Mantha had 18 in Game 1 and 16 in Game 2. He had 23 in Game 3, but it was because of the overtime period.

Amadio will make his first appearance of the postseason after appearing in 16 games last postseason. He had 10 points (five goals, five assists) during the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup championship, including the game-winning goal in double overtime of Game 3 of the first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

Defenseman Nic Hague will miss his third consecutive game Monday with a lower-body injury. The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after losing 3-2 in overtime Saturday.

“We’ve got to respond,” Cassidy said. “The best way to respond is to start on time and let them know this is how we’re going to play.”

One of the Knights’ best qualities last postseason was responding after losses.

They lost just six times on their way to the Stanley Cup, but went 5-1 after a loss. The defeat was Game 5 against Dallas in the Western Conference Final after losing Game 4 in overtime.

That’s why there’s no internal pressure from the defending champions after wasting a 43-save effort from goaltender Logan Thompson in Game 3.

“Guys are just feeling good,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “Obviously not the way we wanted the last game to go, but we’re confident in our group. I think we’ve always responded well after losses.”

Thompson will start for the fourth straight game.

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on KMCC-34 and ESPN.

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Tomas Hertl — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

