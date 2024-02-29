Knights preview: Cassidy returns to Boston with ‘nice shiny ring’

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will visit Boston for the second time since being fired as the Bruins coach at 4 p.m. Thursday at TD Garden.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks during a news conference after an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bruce Cassidy’s return to TD Garden on Thursday feels quite a bit different than his trip to Boston last season.

“Last year there was the unknown,” Cassidy said. “I didn’t know what would happen coming back in here after getting let go. You don’t know if you’re going to get a nice hand or get booed out of the building. Anyway, we got that over with.”

Cassidy, who was fired after six playoff appearances in six seasons with the Bruins, will make his second trip to Boston as the Golden Knights coach at 4 p.m. Thursday. This time, he’s coming back with a new piece of jewelry courtesy of the Knights’ Stanley Cup championship.

“It’s nice to come back with a big, nice, shiny ring on your finger,” Cassidy said. “Always a good visit with that.”

Cassidy said after the Knights morning skate Thursday he’s proud of winning a Cup, though he laments not finishing the job with Boston. The Bruins lost Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final under his watch.

“I wanted to win one here more than anyone,” Cassidy said. “Trust me. That’s the ultimate goal. Every coach wants to win. It’s just a nice feeling to get it accomplished. It didn’t happen here, but it happened there and I’m very proud of that.”

The task now is to try to put his team in position to have an opportunity to do it again. The Knights (33-19-7) will try to keep rolling against the Bruins (34-12-14) after winning 6-2 in Toronto on Tuesday.

They hope to play with the same kind of structure they had against the Maple Leafs.

“I think we’ve been better defensively on this trip, starting in (the shootout loss to) Ottawa and we were obviously way better last game,” center Nicolas Roy said. “We didn’t give up as many chances as we did on our homestand. It has to start there.”

Defenseman Shea Theodore will also seek to extend a four-game assist streak. He has recorded at least one in every game since he returned from an upper-body injury that required surgery.

Cassidy isn’t shocked at how well Theodore settled back into his role as an offensive driver.

“I think the guys who think the game well can adapt quicker because you never really lose that part of it,” Cassidy said. “It’s the physicality that usually takes some time. But he’s so good at getting in and out of traffic with his feet. So I’m surprised in a sense, but he’s the type of player who can do that a little quicker just because their hands and their feet.”

Cassidy hopes star center Jack Eichel can have a similar impact once he gets back on the ice. That will not be on Thursday, however.

Eichel skated with the Knights on Tuesday and Wednesday in a red no-contact jersey. He was in a normal sweater Thursday morning, though the team didn’t have any contact drills planned for the skate.

Eichel hasn’t played since Jan. 11 because of a lower-body injury that required surgery.

“I guess it would be (considered another step toward a return),” Cassidy said. “At some point, he’ll have to absorb some of that contact and take it. Once that happens, I assume he’ll be closer. I don’t know if we’ll practice tomorrow, but if we do and he’s able to get through that, it will be a good sign for us.”

