Knights preview: Cassidy says second Boston game will be different

The Golden Knights will wrap up a three-game homestand by hosting the Boston Bruins at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, right, is congratulated after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-3 in a shoot out following an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP Photo)

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy made his emotional return to Boston less than a week ago on Dec. 5 in a 4-3 shootout win against the Bruins.

Cassidy, who was part of the organization for 14 years and led the NHL club for six, said Sunday’s rematch at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena won’t be the same. Going back to where he lived and worked was special. This game feels more normal.

“I think it was just different there, to be honest with you,” Cassidy said. “Now I’m looking at it, it’s just another opponent at home. A good one. So we better be ready to play and do some of the things we did out there to get the lead and correct some of the things that they did well to tilt the game back their way.”

The Bruins will still present plenty of challenges for the Knights.

Boston still has the best record in the league at 21-4-1. The team is first in goals per game (3.92) and in goals against (2.15).

The Knights will also be shorthanded. Defenseman Shea Theodore won’t play Sunday after getting injured in a neutral-zone collision with Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim on Friday.

The Knights still found a way to win in Boston thanks to a fast start that produced a 3-0 lead and 40 saves from rookie goaltender Logan Thompson. It may take a similar effort this time around. The Bruins will be looking to avenge that loss, plus their 4-3 loss in Arizona on Friday in which they gave up the go-ahead goal with 14 seconds remaining.

“They won’t be happy with that,” captain Mark Stone said. “They’ll be raring to go to get back on the winning track and it’ll be a big test.”

Knights vs. Bruins (5 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: N/A

Knights record: 20-8-1

Bruins record: 21-4-1

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.