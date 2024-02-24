Knights preview: Cassidy wants more urgency against Senators

The Golden Knights will try to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts while Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

The Golden Knights will try to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

This is the start of a five-game road trip for the Knights (32-19-6). Logan Thompson was announced as the starting goaltender.

The Knights are coming off a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, and coach Bruce Cassidy wants his team to be tougher to play against and manage the puck better.

“I don’t think we were very hard on (the puck) the other night and it led to a lot of easy goals,” Cassidy said following the team’s morning skate. “Usually this group is pretty good at when we address something in a realistic manner of trying to get out there and do it, I think we both trust one another. We’re confident they can play the game we want to.”

Forward Jakub Demek was recalled from Henderson on Friday, one of five players from the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate who traveled and could feature in the lineup. The Knights are +103 underdogs at Circa sportsbook.

With 25 games remaining, the Knights are second in the Pacific Division, two points ahead of Edmonton. The Oilers have three games in hand. Cassidy stressed that the Knights need to show more urgency in their game as they begin their playoff push.

“I know it’s human nature for players to go through certain parts and pockets of the year when they lose some of that. I was hoping it wouldn’t be this time of year,” Cassidy said. “A lot of other years I’ve found that teams I’ve coached, this is the time of year you get going if you feel like you’re a contender. You start playing to that level so you’re building it up for April and May. We’d like to get that mentality going again.”

The Senators (24-27-3) are last in the Atlantic Division but 6-3-1 in their past 10 games as they start to grasp the tight-checking system installed by 71-year-old interim coach Jacques Martin.

Ottawa is coming off a 4-1 victory over Dallas on Thursday when it held the Stars to 15 shots on goal.

“We’ve just got to try to keep it positive,” forward Ivan Barbashev said. “We’re looking to bounce back, to be honest. I think the guys are in a good mood and just ready to go.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.