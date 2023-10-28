Knights preview: Chance to bounce back comes vs. division rival

The Golden Knights, one day after suffering their first loss of the season, will face the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty celebrates with center Trevor Moore (12) after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings are coming into their first meeting of the season on opposite trajectories.

The Knights are coming off their first loss of the season, a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday that featured them blowing a 2-0 lead in the first period.

The Kings were on the other side of things for their game in Arizona on Friday. They trailed the Coyotes 4-1 after one but came back to win 5-4 in regulation. It was only the team’s third three-goal comeback of the last decade.

That should make the 7:30 p.m. Saturday clash between the Knights and Kings at Crypto.com Arena interesting. One side is looking to bounce back from a disappointing outing. The other is trying to keep the momentum of last night going.

“They’ve got to put it behind them,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Let’s not do it again. Let’s not repeat it. Division rival. We haven’t seen a lot of those this year, so that should get our attention right away. Most times when you don’t have your best, most good teams want to remedy it in a hurry, right?”

The Knights, at 7-0-1, no longer have a perfect record to start the season. They can still fight to keep several streaks alive.

They remain undefeated on the road at 3-0-0. And their eight-game point streak is active. The Knights have the longest point streak to open the season since the Florida Panthers picked up a point in 11 straight to start their Presidents’ Trophy-winning 2021-22 campaign.

Keeping that going will require a good game against a division rival that’s played them tough through the years. The Knights are 15-11-3 against the Kings all-time and 8-6-1 at Crypto.com Arena. The teams split their four meetings last season.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Knights since Adin Hill got the front end of the back-to-back Friday. Thompson is 3-0-0 this season with a .933 save percentage. He’s 2-2 against the Kings, with 10 goals allowed in those four starts.

Los Angeles (4-2-1) will have more of a decision to make. Pheonix Copley started Friday’s game, but lasted only 8:21 before being pulled for 36-year-old Cam Talbot. The Kings will have to decide whether to keep Talbot, who made 17 saves in the win, in the net or go with the more rested (for the wrong reasons) option in Copley.

The team did not hold a morning skate Saturday, so there’s no indication which way it might be leaning.

Whoever they face in net, the Knights know they’ll need to be a lot better than they were against Chicago to start another winning streak. They’ve shown the ability to respond in the past. The Knights have only two two-game losing streaks in the regular season since the All-Star break last year.

Whether the team will make any lineup changes is unknown. The Knights did call up left wing Jonas Rondbjerg from Henderson before the game.

”The good thing is, we’re right back at it tomorrow night,” left wing Brett Howden said Friday. “Got to be ready to go.”

Knights at Kings (7:30 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34, KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Kings -110, total 6

