Knights preview: Decision made on starting goalie for crucial Game 6

The Golden Knights will try to stave off elimination when they play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup playoff series Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Knights need win with backs against the wall: ‘You rely on experience’

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill stands by the net before the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15) as Miro Heiskanen (4) looks on in the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

This isn’t pressure to Bruce Cassidy.

Pressure is on firefighters and police officers doing their everyday jobs. Coaching a hockey game is nothing to that.

Even if it’s an elimination game that can end a Stanley Cup championship defense in the first round.

The Golden Knights will hope to play for another day when they face the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their first-round series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

“The responsibility is on us to play better and execute at the right times, play the right way and take care of the details,” Cassidy said. “It’s not pressure. That’s what’s in front of us.”

The Knights saw a 2-0 series lead evaporate quickly, with the top-seeded Stars winning three straight behind lockdown defense and great goaltending from Jake Oettinger.

After seven goals in Games 1 and 2, the Knights have been held to two goals in each of the last three games.

“We’re a good team. We’re starting against the best team in the West in the first round,” right wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “It’s a tougher matchup, but they’ve been playing well the last three games.”

The Knights are turning to goaltender Adin Hill with their season on the line.

Hill will get the start in goal for his second consecutive start after making 22 saves in a 3-2 loss Wednesday. He allowed two power-play goals and a two-on-one goal off a turnover from center Jack Eichel.

As solid as Hill was, it’s still a surprise to not go with goaltender Logan Thompson in this situation.

Thompson led the Knights to wins in Games 1 and 2, then had a 43-save performance in Game 3 that the Knights lost 3-2 in overtime. He made 28 saves in Game 4, but the offense again was held to two goals in a 4-2 loss.

“We’re going to make mistakes tonight,” Cassidy said. “We’re going to need the other five guys on the ice to put out a fire in those situations.”

Lineup changes are also coming for the Knights.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev will skate on the second line with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone. Barbashev skated on the fourth line in Game 5 in place of right wing Keegan Kolesar.

Kolesar will return to the lineup as a result. Barbashev will replace left wing Pavel Dorofeyev.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud will also draw back into the lineup in place of Ben Hutton on the third pairing. Noah Hanifin will be to his left.

Knights’ projected lineup

Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

